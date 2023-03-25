I promise you my car showed 16 degrees at one point this past week. We’ll gloss over the fact that only four hours after this amazing temperature reading I was walking to do the school pick-up in a huge icy hailstorm, and they say that spring is nearly here!

With that in mind we are going to continue our look into the rules you need to know before the competitive season starts, and this week our focus is the bunker.

Now what you can and can’t do in a bunker has changed and been adapted multiple times over the years, but in 2023 these are the facts:

Locally-based PGA Professional coach Adam Trett playing a bunker shot Picture Simon Byford

Touching the sand

Once your ball is in a bunker you can touch the sand with your club to help you get in or out of the bunker, and to aid you if you are about to fall.

You can also rest (or throw) other clubs in the sand if you hadn’t made up your mind which club you were going to use prior to entering the bunker.

John Rahm at The Ryder Cup Picture: Simon Byford

You can also touch the sand for smoothing the surface in care of the course, and when digging your feet in prior to a shot.

It is also permitted (but not recommended, please) to strike the sand in anger with no penalty.

You cannot, however, touch the sand with hand, club, rake or any other object to test the conditions of the sand or to learn information about the upcoming shot.

You also mustn’t touch the area directly in front or behind the ball (other than in search of the ball originally) or touch the sand while making a practice swing or in the backswing during a stroke.

Simon Byford playing a shot Picture: Simon Byford

Any breach of this rule will result in the general penalty which is two shots in strokeplay and loss of hole in matchplay.

Removing items from bunkers

Historically there have been many rules, local rules and adaptations pertaining to what you can and cannot remove in a bunker.

Cameron Byford raking a bunker. Picture: Simon Byford

The governing bodies have now made it so simple. You can remove anything in a bunker, whether it is a loose impediment (stones, leaves, clumps of grass, worms) natural objects that are growing or attached, or a moveable obstruction (tee peg, drinks bottle wastepaper bin etc) artificial object that is easily moved.

There is also no penalty for moving sand in the reasonable removal of the obstruction.

I hope this gives you some clarity on how to approach a bunker with confidence this season, and remember it is always courteous to rake the bunker when you have finished to leave it pristine for the next golfer.

I’m sure that’s how you would prefer to find it.

Thetford GC

There were 87 Thetford members who took to the course for a Stableford in aid of the English Blind Golf Association.

Chris Robson, playing from a +2 handicap, had a superb 67 gross to return 39 points and take the top spot ahead of Grant Cooper in second with 37 points.

Amazing golf Chris, returning a gross 67 in March, wintery conditions - it must be a great boost for the season ahead.

The Suffolk GC

The Midweek Stableford was once again a happy hunting ground for Mick Davey (see, there he is again) but this time he was eclipsed by Ivan Snelling.

Both players returned 37 points but it was Ivan smiling like a Cheshire cat as he won on countback.

The Suffolk senior men held round two of the Dudley Potter and showing he can turn his hand to more than just trollies (seriously, if you need an electric trolley repair, Tony is your man) Tony Lawes took a two shot victory with 39 points over Andrew Rudd with 37.

The Saturday Stableford was another countback affair with Richard Tungate delighted to be on top after a fantastic 40 points.

Special mention to Rhys Nightingale who also returned 40 points from his two handicap, likely meaning a two under par round of 70, well done.

A score of 40 points was also the order of the day in the Sunday Stableford, but Andrew Sandford did require countback to finance his way to the summit of the leaderboard. Chris Tate was second with 37 points.

Flempton GC

I am excited to be able to announce that Flempton Golf Club will be holding a Charity Day for M.N.D on Saturday, June 3.

For the opportunity to play this amazing course in prime summer conditions, please contact club manager Paul Kent at clubmanager@flemptongolfclub.co.uk

At just £220 for a team of four to include a meal and prizes along with the green fee, this represents a fantastic offer. Hole sponsorship is also available for £125.

As always, have a great golfing week.