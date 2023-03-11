Sometimes something so wonderful happens that you literally have to ‘stop the press.’ This week was one of those times.

Seckford Golf Club, located just outside Woodbridge, has won the England Golf Club of the Year.

Suffolk golf can often feel overlooked compared to many of the bigger and bolder counties, but we should hold our heads so high to have Seckford Golf Club in our county.

Tony Pennock of Seckford Golf Club with the Club of the Year award at the England Golf Awards 2023 Picture: England Golf

Having opened in 1991, it may not have the long history that some other clubs enjoy, but it has positioned itself perfectly within the east Suffolk golf market. ‘Inclusivity’ could not be a more appropriate word to describe Seckford, which allows everyone the opportunity to enjoy the course and facilities.

With competitive visitor rates, limited memberships starting at just £99, and full access memberships also available, they have a very sustainable golf model. And with a driving range and short game area also on site, there are plenty of ways to get you ‘hooked.’

A huge part of the success is the Points4Golf system that allows players to credit their accounts for use on playing privileges. Depending on the time and day of the week, a round of golf will cost you between 5 and 10 points. This means that even the infrequent golfer can feel part of the club, combine that with no dress code and you have a relaxed and friendly environment for all.

A view of Seckford Golf Club which has won England Golf's Club of the Year for 2023 Picture: Tony Pennock

Tony Pennock, general manager, who was the original professional when the club opened and inventor of the Points4Golf System, is extremely proud of how the directors and team have come together in the last few years.

He said: “Seckford is a members owned leased club which has in reality no real asset or a cash bank, we have done amazingly well to survive.

“We will still have to fight hard to continue to survive.”

It’s this forward thinking attitude that I feel will serve them well.

A view of Seckford Golf Club which has won England Golf's Club of the Year for 2023 Picture: Tony Pennock

Simon Jay, director of golf, has also been with Seckford since it opened in 1991.

Starting out as a trainee PGA Professional, he has cultivated a long-term relationship with the club and members, and is well set to ensure the golfers maximise their enjoyment.

This is very apparent on his legendary quiz nights, with maybe one or two questions centred around his beloved Ipswich Town FC.

Thetford Golf Club's Ladies' section held a fund-raising coffee morning Picture: Gill Welham

The award is a small but important recognition of the team’s devotion to the club.

Having seen Simon and Tony first hand at many events over the years, they are both still as passionate as ever about actually growing the game of golf.

One of the initiatives that Seckford should be most proud of is their ‘Fore-Get-Me-Not-Golf’ Dementia Programme.

The brainchild of Tony Pennock, this scheme helps both golfers and non-golfers who suffer with this intrusive illness to still enjoy this great game.

Offering the opportunity to get to the course and enjoy golf again must be so exhilarating for those who may have felt that moment in life had passed.

A once a month meeting helps bring some much-needed smiles, and is something that could easily be done by more clubs.

Thetford GC

There was another close and exciting finish to this year’s Winter League at Thetford.

With the last round to play, Ian Harvey and Peter Croker were one point ahead of Maurice Anderson and Stephen Campbell.

A great foursomes round by Ian and Peter of 37 points would normally have been enough to clinch the title.

However, Maurice and Stephen managed an even better 41 points, with a superb back nine of 25 points to snatch the title by a solitary point after the two worst rounds were discounted. A thrilling result to a great Winter League programme.

Third place went to Andrew Horsburgh and Bruno How and a big jump to fourth for Doug Bedford and Kevin Cawser who won round four with 42 points.

Paul Waters won Division 1 of the Men’s March Medal with a nett 72, which was also the winning score in Division 2 by Dean Moffat.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ section held their annual coffee morning this week, the first major event of the year in the ladies calendar.

Guest Speaker Robbie Campbell from TP Fire & Security made a very entertaining presentation which the ladies thoroughly enjoyed.

An amazing £728.50 was raised for the Ladies’ section funds and a further £102.50 for the club charity, St Nicholas Hospice.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Charles Long harvested the round of his life in the March Stableford with an incredible crop of 47 points at Bury.

Tim Alderman must have thought his 44 points would be good enough, but not on this occasion.

Division 1 was won by Simon Howe with 41, and Division 3 by Jess I’Anson with 36.

Charles’ mother Jackie Over was also a winner in Division 1 of the Ladies March Stableford, with Caroline Sumpter winning division 2.

It was a high scoring affair in the Junior Stableford also with Johnathan Points returning 40 points to beat Sam Holland (38) into second.

The Suffolk GC

Brian Crack won the first March Seniors Stableford with 41 points, while Rob Kennedy topped the charts in the Seniors Medal.

Chris Carnaby was the victor in the Midweek Stableford with 42 points.

The weekend Medals were won by Terry Hall with a nett 66 (Saturday) and Rhys Nightingale with a 69 (Sunday).

The season is another week closer golfers, the light is starting to stretch out, so as always, have a great golfing week.