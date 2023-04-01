The Suffolk Schools Golf Association hold an annual event where players from across the county represent their places of education in an individual and three-person team competition.

A team is then selected from the day and invited to represent Suffolk Schools in the South East of England Finals. There is also the opportunity to progress to the National Finals if they are successful in the regionals. The top two gross scoring boys and girls automatically are invited, plus four other boys and two girls to play for the county schools team.

This year’s championship was held at Hintlesham Golf Club, with 67 players representing 13 different schools. The previous day of rain meant that the golf course was playing long but that did not deter the scoring.

The Culford team who came second in the recent Suffolk Schools tournament Picture: Culford School

The gross winners on the day were: Theo Morris (Culford) 69 and Harry Brinded (Thomas Mills) 71 for the boys, and Nellie Ong (Culford) 71 and Alex Sparrow (Culford) 79 for the girls.

The Under-16 Boys’ champion was Harry Brinded and Girls’ was Imogen Potter (Hartismere).

In the team championship, which is the best two from three scores, Hartismere took the title for the second year running with a fantastic 82 points. The team comprised of Imogen Potter, Finley Edwards and Archie Timberlake.

Culford School's Nellie Ong won the girls' gross competition Picture: Culford School

Runners-up were Culford’s team of Jack Sparrow, David Wei and Peter Yu, and Thurston Community College were third whose team were: Lucas Bond, Sam Holland and Henry Ridgeon.

There was also an individual Stableford event which was won by Imogen Potter with 41 points, and Emma Delmes (Culford) second with 36. The boys event had two divisions with Jack Sparrow (Culford) claiming first place in Division 1 with 45 points, and Jack Erden (Culford) winning Division 2 with 41.

The strength of Suffolk golf was on display with 26 players in the championship holding a single figure handicap, and with some fantastic results from the players representing west Suffolk Schools. Well done everyone!

Culford School's Theo Morris won the boys gross competition Picture: Culford School

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket Men held a Stableford event over the past weekend. In the Saturday competition Division 1 was won by Ray Nicholls (38). Mark Tibbenham came second (37) and Glen Bradley (36) finished third. Division 2 was won by Sean Morris (35), followed by Matt Smythe (34) on countback from Nigel Carrick (34).

The Sunday competition was also a two-division affair with Mark Turnbull (37) Matt King (34) and more countback, David Ogden (34), filling the top spots in Division 1.

Culford School's Jack Erden came second in the boys nett competition Picture: Culford School

The Division 2 results were Nigel Burch (37) Josh Knights (36) and Daniel Allen (36). The countback formula definitely got a workout this week organising the second and third places!

The Suffolk GC

Once again it was a very busy week of tournaments at The Suffolk, which is fast getting the reputation as the ‘most competition active’ club in the area.

Culford School's Emma Delmes took second place in the girls' nett competition Picture: Culford School

The first event was a Senior Men’s 4BBB with Andrew Rudd and Howard Lee champions with 45 points, with David Broster and Peter Sharpe second with 44.

James Laflin cashed in his chips to take the Midweek Stableford with 37 points, just pipping Graham Chapman on countback. Mark Rothon was third with 36 points.

The Seniors Stableford was next and Douglas Coe was the top player with 38 points, second was Rob Kennedy with 36 and Peter Sharpe continued his good week capturing third.

The Social Stableford rounded out the competitive week and it was Rhys Nightingale who won with 40 points, Will Girling was second with 39 and yet more countback needed to put Len Hopkinson down in third.

Culford School's Lucas Bond was also among those to pick up a prize Picture: Culford School

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

Bury St Edmunds held the O’Meara Trophy, a Stableford event for men over 50.

It was Conor Bignell with 39 points who held all the aces to win his first board competition at the club since recently joining from Haverhill. Alan Garrett was the unlucky loser (yes, you guessed it, countback) to come in second position.

Culford's Alex Sparrow took second place in the girls' gross competition Picture: Culford School

There was also a Men’s (youth, under 50!) Stableford across the weekend, which split across three divisions.

Division 1 was won by Luke Hayden (surely not again) on countback from Ben Hyett with 39 points. Division 2 was a happy hunting ground for Stuart Whitehart with 36 points, and Division 3 was won by Toby Whiting with 33 points.

Continuing down the age brackets there was also a Junior Stableford, where Jacob Severn rose to the challenge winning with 37 points, with Louis Sturman second and Rhys Whiting third.

Culford School's Theo Morris won the boys gross competition Picture: Culford School

All three of the prize winners had competed in the schools trophy earlier in the week, which proved great preparation for the Stableford.

There were also two Ladies’ Stableford competitions. The midweek event was won by Julie Byford in Division 1, Lousie Andrews in Division 2 and Kathryn Colsell in Division 3.

The weekend iteration of the Ladies’ Stableford provided us with thankfully our last countback of the week, with Nicky Elstone prevailing over Mandy Smith.

As I sit writing this article looking out over the pressure washing of the decking here at Bury St Edmunds GC, with the sun shining, I can almost fast forward to this time next week when we will know who has won the par 3 at Augusta, and no doubt that Fred Couples is the first round leader! Have a great golfing week.