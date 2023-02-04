Suffolk Golf can be very proud of its array of Ladies inter-club knockout trophies as there really is something for every handicap bracket.

Ahead of the new season, let us take this opportunity to learn about the varied and historic trophies that so many of our fellow club members will be aiming to play in.

As I often say, it really is a great honour to represent your club.

Simon Byford's mum Julie was present in both of Bury St Edmunds' West Trophy successes in 1999 and 2022. She is seen fourth left in the top 1999 team and furthest left in bottom 2022 victors (62204207)

Weston Trophy

The ‘Champions League’ of Suffolk Ladies Golf is the Weston Trophy. Each club chooses five players to play scratch singles matchplay.

There are three divisions, and two leagues within the top two divisions. There is promotion, relegation and play-offs which make this a most intriguing tournament.

Former golf columnist Chris Boughton (centre) at the charity day held in his honour for Parkinson's UK at The Suffolk Golf Club on Sunday

The original idea for the trophy, donated in 1980 by Toodles Weston, was to give the best players in Suffolk singles matchplay experience in readiness for potential county team call-ups. Also for ‘improving’ golfers, the chance to play against the best in Suffolk.

Only eight clubs have won the Division 1 Weston Trophy in the tournament’s 42 year history, with Ipswich & Felixtowe perennial champions.

On a personal note I have to mention Bury St Edmunds GC, who have won the Weston just twice, in 1999 and 2022 – 23 years apart. Amazingly, my mother Julie Byford was the only player present in both winning teams. A proud son is most certainly an understatement.

Haskell Trophy

Whilst on the theme of scratch events, the Haskell Trophy pits the two best golfers from every club in a 36-hole match, straight knockout.

Playing a foursomes format over that distance, with lunch after 18 holes, there is plenty of opportunity for swings in momentum. This is evident when looking at the past winners, with a much more varied list than the Weston.

Only selecting two players also means that more clubs have a chance to compete, and with the unpredictability of the alternate shot format, both players have to be on form to progress.

Stern Trophy

Foursomes is also the order of the day in the Stern Trophy, which is an expanded version of the Haskell.

Six golfers in three pairs play 18 holes in the morning, and a further 18 in the afternoon for a total of six points.

The Stern is contested by handicapped players from 8.6-19.0, and each match will involve shots given to the higher pair.

Rosemary ‘Bud’ Pratten, current organiser of the Stern told me: “It’s quite a test of endurance, especially as it’s played on neutral courses, with great pride and friendly rivalry involved.”

Each golf club sends a squad of eight players, with two substitutes allowed at lunchtime, only adding to the permutations and tactics possible.

The 2022 final will go down as a classic, as Aldeburgh played Bramford. After 108 holes the teams were level, and a sudden death play-off was required. Aldeburgh were successful on this occasion, as Bud so eloquently put it: “The final could have gone either way, and was a great sporting event. In the end it was sheer determination, with a spot of luck, that tipped the balance.”

Cranworth Trophy

Bramford Golf Club may have been pipped in the Stern Final, but their Cranworth Ladies team went one better.

Played for by golfers in the 19.1-28 handicap bracket, again with a shot allowance, the Cranworth Trophy is the oldest of the Suffolk inter-club knockouts, having first been initiated by Lady Cranworth in 1936!

It has gone through many changes in its 87-year history, and is often the most talked about county trophy, despite being played for by the highest handicapped players.

Personally I feel this is because of the brilliant format, plus it is often the first introduction, or final hoorah of the golfers who make up the teams.

This amazing mix of experience and rookies can provide great entertainment and cracking contests.

The format sees a team of eight play two foursomes matches followed by four singles matches.

Who you pick to play the foursomes and singles is the big decision as each match is worth one point for the win.

With the Cranworth also being played on neutral venues, the decision of players’ ‘suitability’ to certain courses is often given much thought.

Bramford Golf Club have certainly created amazing waves in Suffolk Ladies Golf, and this is in no small part attributed to co-owner and PGA professional Sarah Wilson.

In only 15 years she has created a culture of ‘self-belief’ in her players of all skill levels. She believes in “encouraging all women to have a go at golf and get on the course asap. There’s no hierarchy, no captains etc just a feeling that anyone and everyone can do anything.”

This model empowers golfers of all standards to help each other out, passing knowledge to the newer golfer, while the more experienced golfer gains confidence from lifting another player up. An ethos I believe could be well served by many more clubs even outside of golf.

The Suffolk

This past Sunday saw the members of The Suffolk do what they do best, donate to charity. The intrepid golfers held a Texas Scramble, braving the cold elements. They raised £240 for Parkinson’s UK, in support of Chris Boughton.

Chris’ long term tussle with Parkinson’s has seen him explore so many new research and treatment ideas, and Parkinson’s UK have been there to assist and guide him through it all.

The members of The Suffolk may be small, but certainly where charity and goodwill are concerned, I can concur with their words: ‘they are mighty.’

The winners on the day proved to be June Smart, John Pritchard, Righard Budgens and Stephen Haygreen.

Have a great golfing week.