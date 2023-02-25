Golf is a very simple sport. Count how many times it takes you to whack a ball with a stick until you sink the ball in a small hole in the ground. Repeat process for 18 different hole locations.

The Rules of Golf are also, at their core, a very simple set of 25 rules designed to make the game flow smoothly and fairly.

It is remarkable therefore how the varying environments golf is played in, and the human element, can lead to much confusion in their administration.

Jon Paramor, who died this week, sat on the left of the buggy at The Ryder Cup in Paris in 2018 Picture: Simon Byford

This week we are going to investigate an area of the game that gets a lot of confusion, but first we must remember a man who dedicated his life to the correct application of these simple rules.

John Paramor, former chief referee of the DP World Tour, passed away this week aged 67. He leaves behind an amazing legacy of rules and tournament administration at the highest level.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said: “Golf has lost one of its most prominent figures in the world of refereeing.

The view of the first hole at The Ryder Cup in Paris demonstrates how a golf ball could go anywhere so the rules of golf must cover lots of differing eventualities Picture: Simon Byford

“He was a highly respected individual and carried out his work to an impeccable standard yet also with great understanding when administering the Rules of Golf.”

I was lucky enough to see John at a few tournaments, lastly at The Ryder Cup in Paris in 2018.

John was present at more than 100 Majors, Ryder Cups, WGC events and was the chief referee when golf was re-introduced to the Olympics in 2016. His service to the R&A in updating the rules over the years, with particular reference to their application on tour, will be a huge part of his legacy.

As with anyone involved ‘on the ground,’ or in John’s case ‘on a buggy’ he will be remembered for his ruling decisions. One in particular springs to my mind.

The legendary Seve Ballesteros had hit his ball under a tree and was claiming relief from an ‘animal’ hole in the ground under the tree.

Upon inspection Paramor recalls telling Seve: “I’m sorry, to me this could be dug by anything. However there was another smaller hole, inside the large hole, and I put an inquisitive finger in there and Seve said ‘be careful, it might bite’.”

Having a rapport and understanding of the players’ situation was always a trademark of Paramor’s execution of the rules.

It’s John example we must follow when administering our own rules in situations on the course, and with changes made to the rules every four years, it is imperative that we keep up to date. Otherwise we could find ourselves in a scenario where we are trying to help but actually give false advice.

A great example of this, and one I often get asked, is what you are/are not allowed to do on the putting green.

The rules on the putting green are very clear (Rule 13). Once your ball comes to rest on the putting surface (the area designated and prepared in order for a ball to roll), you can remove any loose sand/soil, repair any pitchmark, spike mark, shoe indentation and damage made by the flagstick/equipment. You can also remove and repair the area left by embedded stones, acorns etc, and any area damaged by animal tracks.

Also, if you accidentally move your ball or ball marker, even when making a practice stroke, there is now no penalty. Just move the ball or marker back to its original spot, agreed by your playing partner, and carry on.

Just be careful as you are not entitled to relief from holes made during the normal maintenance of the greens, such as hollow-tining or verti-cutting. For more information on the rules, always refer to the online rules book at www.randa.org, or the R&A rules app.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Bury St Edmunds men took part in the penultimate round of the Winter Goblets this past weekend. The four round, best three scores event is highly popular with more than 50 pairs competing.

Steve Bradford & Robbie Burt were victorious with 41 points in the foursomes format. Second on the day were Paul Hurst & Julian Cooksley and Luke Hayden & Carl Pearson, both with 40 points. These high scores will surely help their cumulative totals as they enter the final round next month.

The Suffolk GC

Graham Chapman had a day to remember in The Suffolk’s Midweek Stableford.

Returning a whopping 47 points one can only imagine how jovial the celebrations must have been that Wednesday afternoon.

There were also two seniors Stablefords (on Monday and Thursday respectively) with Derek Bloomfield coming out on top on Monday with 37 points.

I am claiming full responsibility for this win having chatted with Derek whilst out walking his dog the day before!

David Broster won the Thursday Seniors affair with 42 points, but as neither he or his dog live anywhere near me, that one was all on him.

Dave Wilbraham drove to success in the Saturday Stableford with 36 points, and on Sunday Tim Nickerson returned 43 points.

Thanks as always for the clubs who submitted results, have a great golfing week.