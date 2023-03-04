Golf can be a highly technical game, but I am a great believer that if we can improve our basic skills we can hopefully improve our confidence and our play.

In this week’s column we are going to explore two simple putting skill games you can do at home or on the putting green at your club, then we will celebrate three people who didn’t need to use their putter in the last month!

The Games

Two simple putting games that Simon Byford is confident will improve your scores if practised Picture: Simon Byford

The first game is designed to help you maintain centred contact between the putter and the ball. This is so important as you will then be delivering your ‘intended’ power to the ball. If you miss the centre of the putter, and the putt comes up short of the hole, you may think you didn’t swing hard enough, then on the next hole you may swing harder, find the centre of the putter face and blow the ball way past the hole.

It is also essential that we develop the knowledge of when we have miss-hit, so we can chalk those poor strikes down correctly for what they are, rather than looking to change the wrong thing when you are out on course.

You will need to build a ‘gate’ for you putter to swing through, I have used two stacks of coins either side of my putter, but you can use anything really. I’ve seen stacks of polos, lego, and tee pegs used in the past.

Set the gate up either side of your putter, place a ball in the middle of the gate and putt the ball trying to avoid the gate. If you have a tendency to knock either the left or the right stack over, you can adjust accordingly.

Trust me, you will soon get annoyed with knocking the gate down and will quickly improve.

The second game helps you practice your start direction.

If you can start your ball on your intended line, then you will have a much greater chance of holing putts, or seeing how you have misread the green.

Again we are going to use our ‘gate’, but this time only just slightly wider than a ball (depending on your skill level you can start with a wider gate than pictured). Then attempt to roll the ball through the gate, again paying close attention to whether you hit the left or right tower more often. This will inform you of your pattern, and you can try and adjust accordingly until you can successfully roll the ball through the gate.

Move further back from the gate to make it harder, I would suggest two to three feet is a good starting point, then challenge yourself to see how far you can go.

If you are feeling brave you can of course combine both of these games for the ultimate putting workout!

Hole-in-one

The Hole in One is often seen as the pinnacle of golf. A combination of skill and luck that should be celebrated as it is a highly rare occurrence.

Each month we will highlight those who have achieved this great feat in our area.

It seems like nine was the magic number in February, with all of the documented hole-in-ones being made on a 9th hole.

We start at Flempton GC with former captain Tony Dartnell finishing his round in style on the final hole of the course.

We then move to Stowmarket GC where Ben Fraser, having only been playing six months (I realise this is sickening for those who have been striving for years for an ace) holed out with a five iron on the 9th.

Finally, over at Bury St Edmunds, Phil Tulett managed to hole his six hybrid on the 9th hole of the 18-hole course.

Bury St Edmunds GC

It was a week of qualifiers at Bury with three chances for handicaps to be changed and win prizes.

First was the Mixed Stableford, where Paul Nightgale was the winner with 40 points, just beating William Kirkham 38, and Carmel Plant 37 points.

Next was the Men’s Stableford where Division 1 was won by Graham Staff with 39 points and Division 2 by Les Wright, also with 39 points.

The Ladies Stableford held on the same day was won by Chris Reid in Division 1 with 33 points, and Lousie Andrews topped Division 2 with 39 points.

The final competitions of the week was the combined weekend Stableford which saw Mike Verhelst storm Division 1 with 43 points, Harry Stenton 41 for Division 2 and Toby Whiting Division 3 on 40 points.

The Suffolk GC

Another busy week at The Suffolk saw Peter Sharpe’s game stayed true to his name as he carved out 39 points to win the Seniors Stableford.

Mick Davey must have been all smiles as he won the Midweek Medal with a Nett 68.

Eric Gray topped the leaderboard in the first round of The Dudley Potter Trophy with 41 points.

The Suffolk members also had a Social Foursomes, playing the Bogey format (one of my favourites by the way) with Mark Rothon & Max de Ville de Goyet producing a superb 6up against the course to win by three.

Good luck to all golfers in the next month, here’s hoping you all get a hole-in-one mention for March, and as always, have a great golfing week.