Bury St Edmunds should be extremely proud of its many wonderful sports clubs, not limited to but including the rugby, cricket, hockey and football club. Personally, I believe the golf club should sit in that upper echelon too.

A good sports club should provide opportunities for all standards, activities for past, present and future players, and if so inclined, a pathway to elite performance for those who desire it. This is something that I believe all the clubs listed above (and probably some I haven’t mentioned) do very well.

This week we are going to focus on Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, as we continue our monthly deep dive into the amazingly diverse golfing opportunities in our local area.

The 18th hole at Bury St Edmunds in the recent frosty conditions Picture: Simon Byford

The great thing about golf is that the active players can range from 4-100-plus years old. Catering for this vast age range is something that Bury St Edmunds Golf Club do very well.

It starts with the schools and nursery programmes, with PGA Professionals coaching children as young as three on a weekly basis.

While the coaches aren’t looking for the next Rory, they are working on fundamental movement skills (running, jumping, hand/eye motor skills) and helping the children fall in love with whacking a ball.

A drone captures the view of Simon Byford playing down the 1st hole's fairway at Bury St Edmunds GC Picture: Simon Byford

This moves directly into the JDP (Junior Development Programme) which for a small one-off fee any child can receive season-long coaching plus unlimited use of the 9 hole course, until they are ready for full junior membership on the 18 hole course and all the tournaments plus continued coaching that opens up.

The 9 hole course at Bury St Edmunds also provides the perfect ‘gateway drug’ for adult players. At just £12 for 9 holes, no dress code and always kept in great condition, it’s a superb value for money.

Those who have played the 9 hole course for the first time, even if they are members elsewhere, will often take time to pop in the Pro Shop to comment how surprised they were at the standard of the tees, greens and overall layout of the 9 hole course. It is something the club takes very seriously, it is not just an ‘add on.’

Once the new golfer has been ‘hooked in’ by the 9 hole course, it is time to start them on the Pathway To Golf Membership. A specifically designed coaching programme to give all adults the chance to develop the skills they require to play the game. It is more than just technical coaching, in the group format it is a chance to meet other golfers on the same journey, and possibly friends for life.

The Bury and Norwich Post article of the opening of the Bury St Edmunds GC course, a title which was soon to be incorporated into the Bury Free Press, having been produced by the same company

In all honesty some of my proudest achievements in my (nearly 20 years) coaching is to see people still regularly playing with the friends they made on my Pathway To Golf group sessions.

This then leads us nicely into the main membership. Currently sitting full at 750 it is clear that the club provides good value, with excellent catering and social functions to compliment the quality golf course and tournaments the members are able to enjoy.

Last, but by no means least, is of course the course! Preparing for its centenary in 2024, the 18 hole course meanders through highly developed parkland trees, and the chalky surface below allows for excellent drainage and year-round play.

PGA Professional Simon Byford with his winning Junior GolfSixes team from Bury St Edmunds GC Picture: Simon Byford

An account of the course in 1930 described it as ‘long for an inland course, and despite the flat arable land surrounding the course, the layout itself is pleasantly undulating.’

I think this description (despite multiple course changes since) still holds true.

I couldn’t let this moment pass without recognising an excerpt from this fine publication on October 24, 1924.

“The opening ceremony took place from the well appointed clubhouse and was formally opened by Lady Evelyn Guinness. In attendance were Colonel Guinness (of that family and the prime donator of funds in order to secure ownership of the land), Colonel Hambro (the first captain of the club and donator of the Suffolk Hambro Cup), Mr Harold Lake (donator of the Men’s singles matchplay trophy at BSE GC) and Alderman Parkington (who donated the Ladies singles matchplay trophy at the club).”

On a side note, both The Lake and Parkington have been played for since 1925, and the initial membership was 60 per cent male and 40 per cent female.

As the original pre-requisite was for the club to be a place for the people of the town, it certainly had a great start.

Despite the A14 being built between the original clubhouse and the course, and having to re-route the course towards a new clubhouse, 12 of the original 18 holes remain.

Particular favourites of mine that survive Ted Ray’s original vision are the 16th, 17th and 2nd. The first two being long back-to-back par 4s measuring over 450 yards apiece, and the 2nd is a par 3 with one of the most fiendish greens in west Suffolk (do not go past the flag!).

It’s safe to say this author has a soft spot for Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, and may very well be looking forward with much fondness to the centenary next year.

Bury St Edmunds GC

With lots of course closures last week due to the snow and bad weather, results are limited. Bury St Edmunds’ men managed to complete the Winter Goblets however.

The final result of the best three from four rounds was a close run affair with three points separating the top places.

Taking top spot was ‘perennial favourites’ Colin Gray & Nick Bonney (feels like Colin has been winning at Bury since 1924!) with 113 points.

Only one point behind were Carl Pearson & Luke Hayden on 112, and third spot was taken by Adam Hooper-Greenhill & Carl Brinkley on 111. A great event and one that often harbours interest for the Hambro & Tolly captains with their foursomes players.

The Suffolk GC

The Suffolk Seniors had a fun Texas Scramble which was won by Edward Stone, Andrew Rudd, Douglas Coe & Peter Fairweather with a nett 61.

There was also a midweek Stableford and continuing his rich vein of form (feel I have mentioned his name a few times recently) Mick Davey was first with 38 points just beating Chris Carnaby who returned 36 points.

With the Players Championship recently completed on the PGA Tour, it feels we really are getting close to the start of the competitive season locally. Keep up the practice and have a great golfing week.