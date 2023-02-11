Last week we explored the many trophies that lady golfers in Suffolk can represent their clubs in, and this week that focus shifts to the men of our county.

With three prestigious events challenging golfers to play their best, there is once again something for every handicap bracket.

Stenson Shield

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club’s 2018 Stenson Shield winning side Picture: Phil Smailes

We start with the Stenson Shield. A scratch matchplay eight man team event that tests the best golfers at each club in two different formats.

There are four foursomes matches played in the morning, followed by eight singles matches after lunch.

With 12 points up for grabs, it is important that the make-up of the team is correct. Who plays foursomes? Who plays singles? How do we us our two substitutes? Who hasn’t played well in the morning? All these questions are regularly asked, and must be correctly answered in order for clubs to progress.

Flempton Tolly Cup team. Picture: Chris Boughton (56842256)

With the best players at the club in attendance, a fair degree of ‘confidence management’ would also be recommended.

Hambro & Tolly Cobbold Cup

Moving on to the two ‘handicapped’ cups, the Hambro & Tolly Cobbold. Both follow the same intriguing format but for different handicap/ability levels.

Again, eight players is the order of the day with one ‘tactical’ substitution allowed.

The Suffolk Tolly Cup team. Picture: Chris Boughton (56842252)

The format is foursomes matchplay over 36 holes but every hole counts.

In standard matchplay once a team has won more holes than are left to play, they pick up the point and walk off the course.

In the Hambro/Tolly however, you continue your match until the 18th green, morning and afternoon, then the team’s total number of holes won is added up.

Hambro Cup finalists Stowmarket Golf Club Picture: Henry Cutting (3879167)

It is imperative therefore that every pair scraps for every hole. Losing your match only 2 down rather than 4 down could very well be the difference.

I can attest to this from personal experience having been 14 up on the day on one occasion, only to be on the losing side!

The total number of holes available is 108, but it is always remarkable how often the matches come down to only one or two holes.

The Hambro Cup is contested by those players who have a handicap index no higher than 9.4.

With shots being traded in this competition, it is not always wise to play your lowest players, and choosing the right players for the course you have been drawn on must be a factor.

The Tolly Cobbold Cup is for players from 9.5 to 18.0 handicap index. Once again 4x36 hole foursomes matchplay, with 108 holes up for grabs.

In a very similar vein to the Cranworth we discussed last week, the Tolly is often highly talked about within the golf club.

The mix of juniors and new golfers coming ‘through’ this handicap bracket on the way towards Hambro and Stenson, combined with experienced players who ‘have been’ involved in the lower handicap competitions, means that team captains often have great numbers of players to choose from, and for very different reasons.

Playing the alternate shot format in the Hambro/Tolly means that pairing selections will always be the greatest headache to the captains.

With the demographic of golf such as it is, Suffolk Golf have also introduced trophies specifically for the senior sections.

The Parks and Beaumont trophy are the Hambro and Tolly equivalent for senior men, and the Jubilee Shield is a team trophy specifically for senior ladies.

There is also the Junior Team Championship to round out the offerings so all ages are covered.

The Suffolk GC

In a welcome return to competitive golf, The Suffolk held a Midweek Stableford on February 1.

It was a classic triumvirate of Suffolk stalwarts who took the honours. Ivan Snelling secured top spot with 41 points, and one can well imagine his smile beaming in the clubhouse after the round. Mick Davey was second with 34 and James Edgar third with 33 points.

The Suffolk men were also at it again with round four of the Winter League.

With the best four scores from six events, there is plenty of opportunity for movement both up and down the leaderboard.

Martin Levens & Paul Humphrey had a day to remember with 45 points, which playing the greensomes format, is no small feat. Lewis Gammon & Danny Hawkins were second with 41 points.

The overall leaderboard sees Dave King & Richard Budgen top with 107 points, with the brothers Moye, Chris & Steve in second place with 100 points.

Good luck to all the players in the final two rounds.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Bianca Theeruth ran to the top of the leaderboard in the Ladies February Stableford, with 35 points. Theresa Smith & Nicky Elstone were just behind in second and third respectively.

Norman Salmon carved out an excellent 18 holes in the third round of the Glasswell Cup.

With the best three from four scores to count, returning 43 points will surely help his cumulative total.

Dave Reid & Graham Judge came in with 40 points. Dave Reid moves to the top of the overall leaderboard with 107 points, but with six players within four points, there is all to play for in the final round next month.

As we edge closer to the season, next week will see the start of a monthly series featuring each of the clubs in the area. For the first focus we will head to Thetford Golf Club, to find out more about this amazing heathland layout.

Have a great golfing week.