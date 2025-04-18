Josh Cantrell believes ‘some fantastic additions’ to his Bury St Edmunds squad can thrust them into contention to end the club’s 19-year wait for a third Thurlow Nunn East Anglian Premier League title.

A late season slump saw The Victory Ground outfit finish down in seventh last season, but their winter recruitment has left their captain full of optimism ahead of tomorrow’s home season-opener with Ashmanhaugh & Barton Wanderers (11am).

“We have made some fantastic additions this winter and we believe that our squad is strong enough to compete for the EAPL title,” he said.

Bury captain Josh Cantrell is flanked by new signings Harry Gillian (left) and Ben Harris (right) Picture: Mark Westley

Three players have arrived, headed up by Australian Will Jarman as their overseas player. A left-handed top order batter and left arm off-break bowler, he has been playing for Parramatta DCC in Sydney Cricket League. But importantly, the 22-year-old has experienced the UK only last season, scoring 1,559 runs at an average of 82 for east Midlands side Retford. He also took 36 wickets from 26 matches.

“Will brings a vast amount of experience and we are really excited to see how he goes,” said Cantrell of the player who arrived this week.

The other two were with a Saffron Walden side that were relegated last season, but Cantrell believes they can go from bottom to top when added to the quality already in the Bury ranks, with no departures.

Captain Josh Cantrell in friendly action last weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

Of Ben Harris, he said: “He was their previous club captain, and brings a wealth of Premier League experience. He is a hard-hitting, seam bowling all-rounder.”

And Harry Gallian, the son of former English Test cricketer Jason.

“He’s a classy top-order batter who despite only being 21, has played a lot of Premier League cricket,” he said.

Currently studying and playing cricket at Nottingham University, he is set to be available for tomorrow’s opener with a side that finished one place below Bury last term.

Justin Bishop is back for the 2025 season. Picture: Mark Westley

He may not be a new signing but the return of former Suffolk skipper Justin Bishop to first-team duties, after he took a step back to prioritise his family life in recent years, is as good as one.

“It’s huge to have him back and ready to go,” said Cantrell of the player who is set to be middle order when white ball and top order when red ball.

As in previous seasons, the first four weeks of the season will be played across 50 overs-a-side.