Tom Rash says it will be a special moment when he skippers Suffolk on his home ground.

The Mildenhall all-rounder will lead the county in their opening NCCA Trophy 50-over match against Norfolk at Wamil Way on Sunday, May 29 (11am),

Rash, who was appointed Suffolk’s white-ball captain prior to the start of this season, said: “To captain Suffolk on my home ground against Norfolk, the old enemy, will be a special moment and one that I will remember for a long time.

Tom Rash, who will skipper Suffolk on his home ground at Mildenhall later this month. Picture: Nick Garnham

“Mildenhall is a great club with so many people involved – we field five teams on a Saturday and could put out a sixth.

“We will hopefully have a huge support and I am looking forward to leading the Suffolk side out in front of my club-mates.”

The 38-year-old continued: “It will definitely be one of the highlights of my county career. When you get older and longer in the tooth you look forward to occasions like this.

“Games like this are what keeps you motivated and want to do well for Suffolk. I always look forward to playing against Norfolk at Horsford in a three-day game in front of a big crowd and this will be no different.”

Suffolk staged an NCCA Trophy group game at Mildenhall against Lincolnshire last season – the first time the county had played at the ground since 2011.

Rash said: “Even though the weather wasn’t great the match was very well supported by the club, and I know they are really proud to put on another fixture for the county, so I am sure they will do a fantastic job.

“Norfolk will bring a good number of supporters too, and you know how partisan they can be, so there should be a good atmosphere around the ground.”

After winning four and losing four of their Group 3 games in the NCCA T20 competition, Rash is expecting Suffolk to continue their improvement in the 50-over format.

“The T20 games didn’t go as well as perhaps they could have done, but from where we started to where we finished there was an improvement in performances," he said.

“Hopefully we have learnt from that and with perhaps a couple of changes to the team, I believe we are a better 50-over side.

“Having defeated Norfolk twice away in the T20 competition we should be hugely confident going into the match that we can win again.”

The fixture forms part of 50Fest – a 10-day cricket festival Mildenhall CC are organising to celebrate 50 years since they moved to Wamil Way.

A series of matches and events are planned to mark the anniversary and Rash added: “It will be fantastic for the club to stage a full county fixture during 50Fest, and it will certainly be one of the highlights of the celebrations.”