After seeing his side collect 19 points from their last 21, Bury Town boss Cole Skuse has revealed he was always confident it was just a matter of time before things clicked into place.

The Blues head into tomorrow’s home game with third-placed Bowers & Pitsea (3pm) on the back of a fourth straight win after Sunday’s 5-0 success at New Salamis. Six wins from their last seven matches, including a draw, has seen them rise up to eighth in the table and just three points off the top five play-off places.

“We knew we would go through a little patch but ultimately we were confident as a group of staff that the players that we've got could produce what we're producing, because they are such a good group,” said Skuse.

Cole Skuse was recently named the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division’s manager of the month for December Picture: Mark Westley

"I've said it time and time again, we've very fortunate to have some of the boys we've got playing at our football club because they could ultimately be playing a lot higher.

"So I was confident as I knew what we had got as a group and I'm delighted for them as a group that it's clicking because they deserve it."

Skuse was named the Vita Risk Solutions Manager of the Month for December in the North Division after a run which saw them hammer Enfield away 7-2, secure a goalless draw at promotion-chasing Brentwood Town, inflict a 4-2 defeat on leaders Lowestoft Town and see off Grays Athletic 3-1. The Lowestoft game also saw the club awarded the Performance of the Month.

Bury Town celebrated another big victory on Sunday Picture: Mecha Morton

And Skuse believes his personal award is very much a reflection of everything going on at the Ram Meadow club.

He said: “I know it's easy to say and it's cliché to say but it's a tough one to take as a manager of the month as it's not.

“If you saw behind the scenes what work people put in, it's remarkable really, so everyone deserves a mention.

“The work they do to help me and make my life easier, it's incredible.

Tom Thulborn netted his first goal for Bury on Sunday Picture: Mecha Morton

"But ultimately it's the lads. We can give the lads as much visuals or paint as many pictures as to how we want things to look, but like I say to all the boys, they cross the white line and they are able to produce the performances they produce.

"I'm delighted for them that they got their award as well for team of the month as they deserve it, they've been brilliant."

Sunday’s victory saw Bury score three times in the first half with Ollie Canfer’s glancing header 10 minutes in added to by Lewis O’Malley nodding in a corner on 27 before Cemal Ramadan’s fine half volley across goal on 43.

Luke Brown scored his 12th goal of the season at New Salamis Picture: Mecha Morton

Luke Brown made it four with a low drilled effort in the 66th minute before Tom Thulborn finished off the rout in the fourth minute of stoppage-time with a cross-cum-shot that drifted into the far corner for his first for the club.

And Skuse has been delighted to see the former Lakenheath striker take well to a new role as an attack-minded wing-back since being signed in late November.

“I think the role could suit him perfectly as he's done really well since he came in,” he said.

“The goal was the least he deserves.”

Bowers & Pitsea visit tomorrow also in a rich vein of form with five wins from their last six and three on the bounce.

Skuse said: “We’ve had them watched a couple of times and are trying to dissect them as much as we can to give us the best possible chance. They're a really good team who have got some really good players so it's going to be a really tough game.

"Hopefully we will get another fantastic crowd because the attendances have been unbelievable and it makes a huge difference for us.”

Ryan Jolland will be absent again, serving the second of his three-game suspension while Jose Santa is recovering from a small operation.

Meanwhile, captain Ollie Fenn has been building up his match fitness on a one-month loan at Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Brantham Athletic.