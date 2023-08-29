Cole Skuse, Bury Town manager, criticised the ‘questionable’ refereeing performance of Ian Ruddock after Monday’s 0-0 draw with Wroxham.

The Blues were down to 10-men with over half an hour to play when midfielder Ed Upson was shown a straight red card for a tussle on the ground with the away side’s Ryan Hawkins, which caused tempers to flare inside Wroxham’s half.

In the first-half, the Bury Town dugout weren’t happy with some of the decisions made by the man in the middle, including when they thought Jose Santa De Le Paz had been brought down on the edge of the penalty area. The referee gave nothing.

Cole Skuse was disappointed with the refereeing display on Monday Picture: Mecha Morton

“Games are changed by decisions and I think there were too many bad ones today,” said Skuse.

“You can accept mistakes and bad decisions because everyone makes them, it’s part and parcel of life, but when there’s no desire to even make conversation and acknowledge a chat, it really boggles my mind.

“I haven’t spoken to the referee about the red card. Referee’s have one of the hardest jobs in the world, but when you try to speak to people on a human level, it’s only requires a conversation.

Bury Town and Wroxham clashed, which resulted in Ed Upson being sent off Picture: Mecha Morton

“I don’t want to go into too much detail because I’ll get myself in trouble, I just thought overall there were decisions that were a little bit questionable.”

The draw on Monday was Bury Town’s fourth point of their Isthmian League North Division campaign, after they picked up a 2-1 win on the opening day at Ram Meadow against Brentwood Town.

On Saturday, the Blues suffered their first defeat of the season in a 3-0 loss at Felixstowe & Walton United.

“We know teams will come here and sit off us and try and kill games because we like to be in possession of the football but we need to find that little bit more in the final third to change games,” said Skuse.

Paul Musgrove and Cole Skuse in the dugout against Wroxham Picture: Mecha Morton

“But other than that I’m delighted because going down to ten men and getting a draw- you have to respect a point - so we’re happy with it.

“It’s a bit frustrating we didn’t get the result we wanted and the game was changed on a decision, but over the coarse of the season things will come off for us.

“We’re a new group with new players and staff so give it a bit of time, things will come together and we’ll have a good season.”

Ethan Mayhew in action against Wroxham Picture: Mecha Morton

It was expected that after the red card Wroxham would have some sights at goal, and Ram Meadow held its breath when Dodsworth’s cross on the left found Rangel at the back post and the substitute’s header back across goal bounced inches past the post.

The game was in need of someone to step up and be the hero, and while he didn’t give his team the lead, 17-year-old Callum kept Bury Town in the match at the death.

Wroxham substitute Rio Abodunde lined up a strike from point blank range which Callum did well to parry away and, only minutes later, Rangel struck a hard and low effort from the edge of the penalty area which the Bury Town shot-stopper did well to hold onto – with strikers ready to follow up a rebound.

Skuse said: “I spoke to him [Callum] after the game and said to him that even on Saturday, when we’ve lost the game 3-0, he did really well.

“He’s a young player, he’s learning and he’s like a sponge he takes things on board and he’s willing to listen and get better.

“I singled him out after the game for being unbelievable because it’s not just when he came for crosses or his distribution, but his decision making is very good as well. He had a very good game.”

Their next test comes in the first round qualification of the FA Trophy away at Biggleswade Town, who they beat in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round, on Saturday (3pm).