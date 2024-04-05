Bury Town manager Cole Skuse said it was an easy decision for his assistant Paul Musgrove and himself to commit themselves to remaining at the club going into next season.

The promotion-chasing Pitching In Isthmian League North Division club announced earlier this week that the pair had agreed new deals to stay at Ram Meadow irrespective of their division for ‘the 2024/25 season and beyond’.

It comes after former Ipswich Town and Bristol City midfielder Skuse was appointed manager at the Blues last May, fresh from finishing his playing career at Colchester United.

Cole Skuse (right) and Paul Musgrove (centre) have agreed new deals to remain in charge at Bury Pictures: Mecha Morton

Asked if it had been an easy decision to remain, with the Blues currently in third place after a sparkling run of form, he said: “It was to be honest.

"Like I said at the start of the season, when I found out I was retiring from football stepping straight in (as a manager) wasn't high on my priority list but I'm hugely grateful to the chairman of the football club for giving me the opportunity.

"I've enjoyed every single minute and I'm delighted I did do it.

Cemal Ramadan scores his 29th of the season in the draw with Felixstowe

"As the season has progressed, and the longer I've spent with the coaching staff and the team off the field and obviously the lads that play on it, I've really, really enjoyed it and I'm delighted to have committed to the next season at least."

He said the meeting last week with chairman Russell Ward, Musgrove and a fellow director had been a short one and added: “Our visions aligned and I'm delighted to have got it done.”

While it means the planning for next season can properly begin, they still have four games of their regular season to focus on.

And after their big Easter weekend saw them unable to ultimately gain ground on the top two with a pair of draws against them, Skuse now appears to be focusing on securing home advantage in the play-offs by finishing second or third.

Luke Brown celebrates after his free kick put Bury 3-1 ahead against Felixstowe

In front of a crowd of 1,285 at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium on Saturday, second-placed Felixstowe & Walton United came from 3-1 down at half-time to draw 3-3 thanks to two Henry Barley goals in three minutes early in the second period.

Josh Mayhew’s 17th-minute header had put the visitors ahead against the run of play before Cemal Ramadan capitalised on a defensive error to stab home the equaliser eight minutes later.

Ollie Canfer swept home a Max Maughn cross and Luke Brown saw a free kick squirm under Josh Blunkell to put them in a commanding lead that was then quickly wiped out.

Ben Isaacson (left) made his debut for Bury Town as a substitute against Felixstowe & Walton United after signing on loan from King’s Lynn Town Picture: Mecha Morton

It was followed by a 0-0 draw at leaders Lowestoft Town, who had capitalised with a win on Saturday, on Monday that saw Bury create plenty of chances but ultimately unable to break the deadlock.

It leaves them eight points adrift of leaders Lowestoft, with a game in hand, with four to go and four behind Felixstowe, having also played a game less.

Reflecting on their Easter weekend, Skuse said: "A real mixed bag of emotions: huge elements of pride and fulfillment because of the lads turning around the games in the short period that they did, and it was largely the same group that did back-to-back games.

"We decided to keep the same team for Monday's game that played Saturday as they were that good.

“There were huge elements of pride with the way they went about it and some of the stuff they played was really, really pleasing.

"But it was also mixed with huge bits of frustration because we've come away from both games feeling we should have won them, albeit Felixstowe did incredibly well to get back into the game at 3-3 but for me the game could have been done.

"Then at Lowestoft we put in a real good performance, created an awful lot of chances, really, really good chances and their keeper made some great saves and on another day we go on to score three goals.

"It's so pleasing in the sense that we've gone to play against both of them and been really, really good, but like I said, little bits of frustration as I felt we should have won both games."

Bury, who brought in King’s Lynn Town left-sided defender Ben Isaacson on loan ahead of the pair of games, with the youngster coming off the bench in both, host Maldon & Tiptree tomorrow (3pm) in their penultimate home game.

Their opponents sit 10th in the table and are on the back of three straight defeats, though Skuse is not expecting an easy ride.

“They won’t (make it easy) and they’re a side I was really, really impressed with when we played them (4-2 win in January),” said Skuse.

"I've got to know the manager the couple of years I was at Colchester, their manager Liam Bailey takes the under-23s at Colchester. He's a really good coach and has got some really good players and their season has been positive in its own way in that they've had a sort of rebuild and a progression on what their season was last year.

"They're a really good side, they've got some really good players and it'll be a really tough game for us as they've settled and play some really good stuff.

"We'll have to be prepped in the best possible way to counter-act anything they've got for us."

He also confirmed midfielder Ryan Horne (ribs) is set to be fit to return to the squad.

On Isaacson, a player who came through Lynn’s academy after being released by Norwich City at 16, Skuse said: “He's someone that's been on the radar for a long time.

"We obviously played King's Lynn in pre-season and Ben caught our eye then. He's very athletic and very technically smooth. He's a really good player.

"Our interest didn't work out at the start of the season as King's Lynn had a few injuries and Ben was part of their set-up.

"So to bring him in for the tail-end of the season to give us a bit of a boost and hopefully a real good push towards the end of the season is hopefully a really, really shrewd good signing for us as he's a talented boy.

“He's got aspirations to play at the highest levels so for us to get him in for the tailend of the season is really positive for us."

Isaacson, who signed a two-year contract with Lynn in the summer, has made six appearances in the Vanarama National League North this season and also previously had a loan spell at Ely City.