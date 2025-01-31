Cole Skuse has emphasised to his Bury Town players the ‘really good spot’ they have got the club in as they look to bounce back from a quickfire double defeat against a promotion challenger at basement side Ipswich Wanderers tomorrow (3pm).

Brentwood Town, the same opposition who heartbreakingly defeat Bury in extra-time in last season’s play-off semi-finals, once again walked away from Ram Meadow smiling after inflicting a damaging defeat on their hosts on Saturday.

After their 4-1 success in Essex earlier in the month, they proved to have too much for Skuse’s side once again, with Benas Vaivada scoring twice before half-time ahead of Daniel Ogunleye compounding the misery with a third in stoppage time.

Bury Town keeper Charlie Beckwith looks on in despair after Brentwood scored a third while Taylor Parr (16) responds to taunts from some visiting supporters behind the goal as he collects the ball Picture: Mecha Morton

It came after Bury had been battling on with 10 men, following recent signing Dylan Williams, who had come off the bench once again, being shown a quickfire second yellow just after the hour mark.

It left the Blues in second place in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division but a fourth game without a win saw leaders Felixstowe & Walton United go two clear with their point from a goalless home draw with Haringey Borough. And third-placed Brentwood closed the gap to the Ram Meadow outfit to a point with a game in hand.

“It was a tough one to dissect, I think we come away from simplicity on the weekend really,” said Skuse.

Cole Skuse is looking to keep his Bury Town side ‘ultra positive’ after giving them some perspective on where they have taken the club in his 18 months in charge Picture: Mecha Morton

“And if a neutral had come across it, they'd say we showed them too much respect in the first half, and it wasn't our intent. It wasn't to come off the game as far as we did, which was addressed at half-time.

“I think the second half was a better showing but as soon as you go down to 10 men it’s incredibly tough against a real good team.”

But he feels perspective is needed ahead of looking to get back on track with a derby victory over at Ipswich Wanderers, who they beat 2-0 at home on November 30.

“I think the overriding feeling after, and I spoke to the group obviously last night at our session, is to stay ultra positive with it,” he said, “because if you look at the swing of the club in the last 18 months, on and off the pitch, the club's gone through a huge swing and found themselves in positions they've not found in for a long, long time.

Bury’s Ollie Canfer reacts as he is appears to be brought down in the penalty box with no penalty given Picture: Mecha Morton

“That's due to the group of players, it's no one else. It's the group that crossed the white line and produced results.

“So you need to stay ultra positive, albeit in an isolated incident it's not the result you want. “But the overriding feeling is you need to stay really positive because we're still in a really good spot.”

On facing Michael Brothers’ side, who drew 1-1 at Gorleston on Saturday but have gone 10 games without a win, he said: “There’s no relevance being where we are in the league and where they are in the league.

Ipswich Town loanee James Mauge earned himself a second successive start ahead of top goalscorer Cemal Ramadan, having scored his first senior goal the previous Tuesday Picture: Mecha Morton

“It is a derby, it brings that extra little bit of sauce. And in my eyes, people would, especially in these situations in local derbies, love to get one over on Bury.”

He added: “They've got a guy in charge that's been at a good level, a top level, that will be well drilled, they'll be hard to beat.

Dylan Williams got a second yellow card for this tackle on the Brentwood goalkeeper in the second half Picture: Mecha Morton

“By no means are they coming away from games on weekends having been done by huge disparities in scorelines.Each game is a tight occasion.

“We know what it is and we'll be prepping the best way we can.”

‘I understand his frustration’ - ‘I’ve no issues with the referee’s decisions’

Dylan Williams gets a second yellow and is sent off for a tackle on the Brentwood goalkeeper Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury will be without Williams, who serves a one-match suspension, this weekend but Skuse had no qualms with either of his yellow cards.

And he said he did understand the Needham Market title winner’s frustration at a lack of game time - having not started yet - since signing earlier this month, following a work-enforced break that lasted several months.

“Both yellow cards,” he said, “I've relayed as much to Dylan and I've given him the utmost of grace and sympathy because he's come across into a new group from having a little spell out and you can only imagine his levels of frustration having had a couple of months out, then signed for a new group, a couple of leagues lower than where he was before (and not starting games).

Dylan Williams gets a second yellow and is sent off for a tackle on the Brentwood goalkeeper Picture: Mecha Morton

“By no means has he come in and said to us ‘I should be playing straight away’. He's a great lad, a real good lad.

“But he would be wanting to increase minutes or any minutes he gets, he wants to come on, impress and try and do his

utmost to get his first start for the club.

“So you get his elements of frustration. But I've got no qualms with the decision.

“It was two yellow cards and could we have swung the game around 11 v 11? Potentially, you could argue, probably not because they looked incredibly comfortable, but it certainly makes it a far even keel that.

“I've got no issues with the referee's decision regarding the two yellow cards.”