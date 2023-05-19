Cole Skuse has revealed he turned down an offer to stay at Colchester United as an academy coach and other offers to continue playing to dive into non-league management with Bury Town.

The 37-year-old called time on his professional career after making more than 600 appearances across spells with his home-town club Bristol City (2004-13), Ipswich Town (2013-21) and, for the last two seasons, Colchester, at the end of last week.

The news only went public after Bury Town announced him as the successor to Ben Chenery last Friday morning to become only the Ram Meadow club’s third permanent manager this century, new Stowmarket Town boss Richard Wilkins, who departed in 2014, the other.

Cole Skuse has now been announced as a full-time member of staff at St Joseph's College and will be combining his football head coach role with managing Bury Town Picture: St Joseph's College

Skuse said it had come about through bumping into Bury Town director Alan Lee, who he knew from his time at Portman Road, who asked if he would be interested in the vacancy.

SuffolkNews and the Bury Free Press had revealed the Ipswich-based player, who will continue leading the football academy at private school St Joseph’s College in the town as his day job – which has now been confirmed as being made full-time for the 2023/24 academic year – was the reason Bury had then paused their recruitment process as they waited to see if he was offered a new playing contract at Colchester following that initial conversation.

While that did not materialise, Skuse, who believes he is ‘still in great physical shape’ to continue but has decided from a mental point of view he was ready to hang up his boots, revealed there was an offer to stay at the League Two U’s.

Cole Skuse is well known in Suffolk for his eight years at Ipswich Town and has spent the last two seasons with north Essex oufit Colchester United Picture: Barry Goodwin

“They had offered me a position to stay at the club to work within the academy from a coaching standpoint,” he told SuffolkNews.

“But it was a decision I decided not to pursue because I really enjoy my stuff at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich and that would be a full-time post and obviously working at the club at Bury was a huge interest so I couldn’t do it all.

“I decided to turn that down to continue working at St Joe’s and Bury Town alongside people like Russell (Ward, chairman) and Al (Alan Lee, director) which I’m excited by.”

He was also quick to dismiss the idea of registering himself to play even as an emergency measure.

👔 NEW MANAGER: Bury Town are delighted to announce that Cole Skuse has been appointed as our new First Team Manager. The 37 year old has just retired from professional football after leaving Colchester United.



Read more here: https://t.co/S8liTfoJyI#BURYT #WelcomeCole pic.twitter.com/VOp6K1BJNu — Bury Town FC ⚽️ (@BuryTownFC) May 12, 2023

“It’s a no,” he said. “I’ve had an unbelievable whack at it. I’ve created some great memories over a long time.

“I’ve had some highs and some lows and I’ve loved every minute as you’re living out a dream in many ways.

“But I did say once I’m done I’m done.

👏 Our best wishes to Cole Skuse who has departed the club to take over as @BuryTownFC manager.



All the best, Skusey!#ColU | #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/WdmhyfnXgs — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) May 12, 2023

“I’ve had a few conversations with various people and other football clubs within the area (including pro clubs) that have said come and play for us for a spell and I’ve said ‘no, I’m done’.

“Even when I’ve decided I’m coming to Bury they had the same conversation and I said with it being my first hit at it as a manager I don’t want to come away from that with regrets.”

Former Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove will be alongside Cole Skuse in the dugout at Bury Town as his assistant managerPicture: Mecha Morton

Skuse believes he has probably already made his biggest signing at the club with former Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove, one of his two shortlisted rivals for the job alongside interim boss Alex Rossis, announced as his assistant on the day of his appointment.

“His appointment is arguably more important than mine,” he said.

“He’s massive for myself. I know Muzzy through mutual friends and I’ve got to know him well over a short period.

“He’s huge for me to have in at the football club with myself.

“When I was talking to the club about taking the post I said ‘look, I need to surround myself with people of great knowledge of the league, of the players to help us get to where we want to really.

“He’s been brilliant in the short time we’ve worked together.”

The midfielder who made 278 appearances for Ipswich Town is keen to continue Bury’s recent trend of enhancing their squad with taking academy players on loan deals. But he is equally keen to stress that he wants every existing squad member back for pre-season training after hearing good things about them.

Mindful of wanting the players to enjoy their time off after a hard season, he decided to hold a short introduction virtual meeting with the squad this week ahead of formally meeting them in person when pre-season training gets under way in late June.

And it is not just the current players that he wants to know have a place at the club still.

“It’s a bit strange and surreal as I’m stepping into a football club that’s got unbelievable infrastructure and fundamentals already in place,” he said.

“There are really good people already at the football club, so it’s not a case of me having to step in and reinvent the wheel, or change everything, that’s not the case at all.

“There’s loads to work with at the club. As long as the people at the football club are happy to work alongside myself then we can do it.

“There might be a time later down the line where stuff might change but that’s not on my radar as it stands.”