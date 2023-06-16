Bury Town are set to kick off their new era under Cole Skuse’s management against his former club Ipswich Town.

In a schedule of six matches, the newly-promoted Sky Bet Championship club will send a team over to the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium on Saturday, July 8 (2pm).

The game will be the third time the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy has been contested but the first since the ITFC Official Supporters Club chairman and Bury stadium announcer, aged 53, died following being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Cole Skuse’s first game in charge will be against Ipswich Town for the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy Picture: St Joseph’s College

Skuse, who jumped into management with Bury after retiring from his professional playing career following two seasons with Colchester United, had come across to East Anglia from his hometown club Bristol City in 2013, spending eight years at Ipswich Town. He quickly became a popular figure at Portman Road and went on to make more than 250 appearances for the Blues.

It is not yet known if first-team manager Kieran McKenna will be in attendance at the game at Ram Meadow, though his side do not currently have a confirmed fixture elsewhere on that day. They will begin their pre-season matches at Bury’s Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Felixstowe & Walton United the previous Saturday (July 1).

Bury will follow the Ipswich fixture with trips to lower-league sides on consecutive Tuesdays, in Thetford Town on July 11 and Long Melford on July 18 (both 7.45pm). They will then step things up at higher-league Leiston, joint managed by former professional Darren Eadie on July 22, with both first and under-23s’ matches (2pm & 4.15pm).

Martin Swallow presents the inaugural Challenge Trophy in his name to Bury Town captain Ollie Fenn following the game against an Ipswich Town XI ahead of the 2021/22 season Picture: Mecha Morton

The warm-up games conclude at Ram Meadow with National League North outfit King’s Lynn Town bringing a side over on Tuesday, July 25 ahead of the final fixture against Skuse’s most recent club in Colchester United but a confirmed under-23s side on Tuesday, August 1 (both 7.45pm).

Bury’s assistant manager Paul Musgrove said: “Obviously Cole and myself were a bit late to the party in terms of recruitment and the friendlies schedule, so to be fair to Chris Ward and Russell they were on the front foot and had a few things in place that we have been able to refine to how we want it.

“Yes, there are some hard ones in there and some more manageable ones with a new squad to us as a management and obviously a few new additions means it’s going to be very much a bedding in period.”

Last Friday saw Bury announce the sixth signing of Skuse’s short tenure as he shakes up the squad which finished last season in a disappointing 11th place and 22 points adrift of their play-off target.

Martin Swallow was able to be present for the second Challenge Trophy in his name which went to Ipswich Town following the game against Bury Town last summer. He died in late October Picture: Mecha Morton

Popular forward Olly Hughes, who rejoined the club towards the end of last season for a second spell, has been confirmed as leaving the club.

Jed Wigley, fellow central midfielder Max Maughn and central versatile defender Lewis O’Malley are the latest players from the squad Skuse and Musgrove inherited to be confirmed as staying.

Meanwhile, Bury Town’s stadium will be known as the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium with immediate effect, following existing ground sponsors Atalian Servest completing a merger with Crawley-based leading facilities management company OCS.

Servest, of Western Way, Bury St Edmunds, merged with Atalian in May 2018 after launching a joint venutre in 2016 to become a world leading facilities services management company operator.

It was in February 2022 that Atalian Servest began sponsoring Bury Town and the ground to ‘deliver social value in its local community’.

Bury Town’s commercial manager, Stephen Jarrold, said: "We are delighted to continue our relationship with the newly-branded OCS following their merger with Atalian Servest.

“We enjoyed a good relationship with Atalian Servest and look forward to continuing this with OCS.

“It is excellent news for the club and our supporters that a major business in the town is helping to support our community club.

"The stadium has changed dramatically over the past five years into the first class venue it is today and we look forward to working with OCS and publicising their brand throughout the season"

The club have said they will be rebranding all the existing advertising around the ground to the new company’s name.

Their statement said: “OSC deliver a comprehensive range of facilities management services around the world including security, cleaning, catering and mechanical and electrical services.

“There are over 68,000 employees working closely with clients to ensure that their services match their specific business needs and objectives.”

BTFC's friendly fixtures:

Saturday 8th July 2023 - Ipswich Town XI HOME KO 2:00pm

Tuesday 11th July 2023 - Thetford Town AWAY KO 7:45pm

Tuesday 18th July 2023 - Long Melford AWAY KO 7:45pm

Saturday 22nd July 2023 - Leiston AWAY (FIRST & U23) KO 2pm and 4:15pm

Tuesday 25th July 2023 - King's Lynn Town HOME KO 7:45pm

Tuesday 1st August 2023 - Colchester United U23's HOME KO 7:45pm