Red Lodge-based Mydas Smalls became one of the youngest players to ever score in the Emirates FA Cup on Tuesday.

According to leading football website Transfermarkt, no professional footballer since the 1964/65 season has found the back of the net in the competition at a younger age than Smalls, who was 16 years and 63 days old when he scored for Whitton United in their 4-3 win over Ipswich Wanderers.

There are currently no records with regards to the age of non-league scorers in the competition.

It is also believed just seven players have featured in the tournament at a younger age, and just one in non-league football.

Smalls is the younger brother of former Haverhill Rovers and Saffron Walden Town attacker Tyger, who earlier this year had a trial with FA Cup winners Arsenal.