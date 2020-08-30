After 133 long lockdown days Bury Spectrum Gymnastics Club reopened its doors to more than 500 local members this month bringing smiles of joy to many young gymnasts from the region.

The club management team have worked tirelessly throughout to July to implement new Covid-19 safe procedures, alter class sizes, and train all staff to ensure that Bury Spectrum is as safe as possible for all the children to resume training.

“The safety of the gymnasts has been our absolute priority,” said the club’s manager Lynsey Palframan.

Bury Spectrum gymnasts celebrate the reopening, pictured from left are: Megan O’Brien, Phoebe Dix, Jessica Hewitt, Katie Griffiths, Robyn I’Anson (41135172)

“We’ve limited class sizes and completely altered our training space. All equipment is being thoroughly cleaned between sessions and there are hand sanitising stations for each rotation.

“It has lifted all our spirits to see the happy, excited faces of our gymnasts returning to us this month. They’ve all been amazing at following the new rules and have impressed us with fitness levels maintained over lockdown.”

It appears the parents of many of the gymnasts have also been delighted with the reopening of the club, with many of them taking to social media to express their gratitude at the work to get the club reopen.

“My daughter is so happy to be back! Thank you Bury Spectrum for providing such a warm welcome for my anxious gymnast and providing an environment that feels safe and well organised,” read one post.

Like many businesses and leisure activities, the pandemic has placed financial stress on Bury Spectrum.

“We have been overwhelmed with the generosity of our members during a time of uncertainty for us,” said Palframan.

“We would like to sincerely thank everyone who offered us financial support, or volunteered their time to help us reopen.

“We are enormously proud of our members and how everyone has pulled together to get gymnasts back in the gym safely.”

Bury spectrum gymnastics club, which is based on Northern Road, accessed via Mildenhall Road in Bury St Edmunds, offers a full range of gymnastics programmes for children of all ages and welcomes new members to its fast growing team of young gymnasts.

For further information or to join, email the club at: Reception@buryspectrumgymnastis.co.uk