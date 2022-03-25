For the first time in 35 years of existence, Bury St Edmunds-based Sporting 87 will have a team playing in senior football next season – a level that was until recently known as ‘Step 7’.

The 3-0 home win over Grundisburgh last weekend secured a top two finish in Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) Division One for Jonathan Warnock’s side with a game to go.

It means they have already got to celebrate promotion to the Senior Division – making them eligible for the Suffolk Senior Cup and one elevation away from the FA’s National League System.

Sporting 87 manager Jonathan Warnock reacts to sealing promotion to the SIL Senior Division following a 3-0 home win over Grundisburgh Picture: Blaine Peakall

But plenty more champagne is on ice ahead of tomorrow’s season finale at The Victory Sports Ground with the side knowing they only have to avoid defeat to lift the title. And then there is a semi-final in the Bob Coleman Cup – away to higher-league East Bergholt United – to follow the weekend after.

Fourth-placed AFC Kesgrave will be their visitors for their league finale tomorrow (2.30pm), while title rivals Wickham Market, who are two points behind them with a far inferior goal difference, do not play their final fixture until a week tomorrow, at Stowupland Falcons.

“We have been there or thereabouts for the last three or four seasons,” said Warnock, whose side were third in the last fully completed season, in 2018/19, only missing out on going up on goal difference from Bildeston Rangers.

Sporting 87's top scorer Brandon Salisbury, who took his tally to 20 with two goals in the 3-0 home win against Grundisburgh which clinched promotion Picture: Blaine Peakall

“We’ve been fortunate to keep that squad together and have added one or two to build from a position of strength.”

Also the director of football of the Christian club - which gives 600 players opportunities to play across its 40 teams – believes achieving senior football is an achievement many have played a part in.

“It’s something we’ve been working towards over many years and yes, it was emotional (last Saturday), but also an incredibly proud (moment),” he said.

“What I’m also pleased about is everything else that has continued to go on.

Sporting 87 manager Jonathan Warnock embraces his son Jack, who played in the A team's win on the same afternoon, following the final whistle against Grundisburgh in the victory which confirmed their promotion to the SIL Senior Division for the first time Picture: Blaine Peakall

“The reserves and the A team – the other two adult teams – are both in the top two in their leagues (second in Intermediate A and B).

“Our under-18 Thurlow Nunn team – which is critical to the long-term success of the club as that is a high level of youth football – have three games left but will finish with their highest points total in that league.

“Luka Gelevski, who is one of the players in the first-team squad, he is the South Division’s highest goalscorer.

“And across the three adult teams every side has got Thurlow Nunn players in, so there are lots of positives behind this that has made that happen.”

While Warnock is not taking anything for granted ahead of tomorrow’s big game, he is also not looking to adopt a conservative approach to obtain the trophy, which is set to be waiting for them.

“It will be nice to finish with a win, Kesgrave are a good footballing side so they will not turn up and roll over, though their style will suit us,” he said.

Brandon Salisbury scored two of the three goals on Saturday to take his season tally to 20 in just 13 appearances while the team has not had a single red card (11 yellows).

Warnock also paid tribute to his assistant Neil Van Holland, a former Torquay academy player whose background in American football has helped improved their set plays as well as their overall coaching.