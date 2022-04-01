He may not have got himself on the scoresheet but Sporting 87 boss Jonathan Warnock felt teenage centre-half Tom Gibson played a key role in adding the cherry to their promotion cake on Saturday.

The Bury St Edmunds-based side took on fourth-placed AFC Kesgrave at The Victory Sports Ground in their final Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) Division One fixture knowing just avoiding defeat would see them lift the title.

As it was, the side who had confirmed their first ever promotion to the SIL’s top flight (Senior Division) the weekend before, did it in style with a 4-2 victory.

Sporting celebrate being crowned champions. Picture: Mecha Morton

Leading scorer Brandon Salisbury had put them ahead by converting at the back post following a flick-on from Ash Brown.

AFC Kesgrave responded well and deservedly levelled through Owen Lennie before, against the run of play, Salisbury notched his 22nd goal of the season with a long-range shot just before half-time.

Sporting were again pegged back after good work on the right, with Kristian Hammond scoring at the far post.

Leading scorer Brandon Salisbury helped himself to a couple of goals against Kesgrave. Picture: Mecha Morton

Both teams had opportunities to take the lead, but it was captain Jarrod Lebbon who calmed Sporting nerves by smashing the ball into the net after good work from Salisbury in the box.

Bergholt saw their goalkeeper sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity by handling outside the box. And it was fitting that Sporting’s captain then got his second goal to put their victory and title success beyond any doubt.

Manager Warnock reflected: “Obviously we are delighted that we achieved our goal of promotion into senior football, but winning the league has been a special achievement.

“As I thought, Kesgrave are a good footballing side and it wasn’t an easy game but we had a bit more quality than them which was borne out in our respective league positions.”

Captain Jarrod Lebbon celebrates on his two goals. Picture: Mecha Morton

The history records will show it was two goals apiece from Salisbury and skipper Lebbon which got them over the line but it was actually Gibson who carried off the man-of-the-match award on their big day.

And Warnock was delighted with the 18-year-old’s contribution across both the 90 minutes and the season itself.

“He played in the three at the back and he did really well,” he said.

“I’m really pleased for him as he’s come through the whole club – he started playing for Sporting when he was 10 and he is actually the captain of our under-18 Thurlow Nunn (Youth League) side.

Youngster Tom Gibson scooped the man of the match award at the weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

“He’s played probably about 40 first-team games this season and he’s been great.”

Their league campaign may now be done but there is still the little matter of their first every semi-final appearance in the Morrison Freight Cup – previously known as The Bob Coleman Cup – tomorrow.

Sporting travel across to East Bergholt to take on the hosting Senior Division side (2pm) for a place in the final, set to be played at Woodbridge Town FC on Tuesday, May 3.

“It would be amazing to get to the final of The Bob Coleman Cup,” said Warnock.

Champagne is sprayed as the celebrations begin. Picture: Mecha Morton

“You get to play against senior clubs and we’ve beaten a few along the way including Henley.

“East Bergholt are a decent side, I’ve watched a couple of videos of them so hopefully we can come up with a plan to nullify their threats and cause them some problems.”

Bergholt are fourth in the Senior Division with games in hand.