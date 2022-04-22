Bury Town harboured ambitions of being in and around the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-offs at the start of the season.

And those hopes looked to be well placed when considering that the Blues were on good runs of form when Covid-19 halted play in each of the previous two campaigns.

Yet it has proven to be a term of lows rather than highs – the latest coming on Monday when a toothless Bury side were beaten 1-0 on their own patch by neighbouring AFC Sudbury.

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery feels a summer shake up of the squad is required. Picture: Mecha Morton

It left Ben Chenery’s men 12th and some 25 points adrift of the top five going into tomorrow’s season-ending outing at Heybridge Swifts (3pm).

And having had the current crop of players together for a number of years now, Chenery has conceded changes are likely to be needed in the summer.

“You have to adapt and see what has gone before you. I’m not one for looking back but you do have to reflect and see where you need to improve,” he said.

AFC Sudbury left-back Reece Harris and Bury Town forward Olly Hughes jostle for possession. Picture: Neil Dady

“This league has been as tough as it’s been for a number of years – every team feels quite closely matched.

“You need a centre-forward that is going to score you goals, big, strong centre halves and you need to be mobile in midfield with a bit of height and strength – that’s what I’ve learned.

“That maybe goes against our identity and the way we like to play, but a lot of teams have been functional and effective this year.

“I pride myself on getting a group together and working with them consistently. I’m not a manager who when a player is out of form or plays badly I go and blame them. I’ve got them into the club and it’s my job to make them better.

“It felt like we were just getting up to the top of that curve and just as the pandemic came we were rocking.

“Then there was a long time not playing and players grow older. I’ve got some that are now self employed tradesmen, people have moved in with their partners and are getting married – and good luck to them.

“But what happens is that changes their perception of football at non-league level.

“I’m quite demanding as a manager and as it’s always been, they can demand a lot from me as well.

“We’ve probably got the best out of the group and that happens. Top teams have to rebuild and that’s maybe what we have to do, get some new faces in the changing room.

“They’re a great bunch and it’s a shame we were stopped when we were.”

Like many of Bury’s games this term, they enjoyed plenty of possession against Sudbury but visiting goalkeeper Alfie Stronge was rarely troubled.

And they were undone at the other end 11 minutes from time when Sudbury captain Joe Grimwood capitalised on some static defending to power the ball in from close range.

“It sums up the season,” reflected Chenery. “In spells we were good.

“We gave a set-piece away and we couldn’t score at the other end. Apart from maybe Aveley at their place no-one else has played us off the park.

“It was not quite good enough and that’s an honest assessment.”

The one positive came off the pitch with the news that 1,013 supporters packed inside the Atalian Servest Stadium to watch the derby.

It is the second time Bury have broken four figures this season after more than 1,300 took in the festive clash with Stowmarket Town.

Chenery, who saw his side lose 1-0 at Felixstowe & Walton United last weekend, commented: “The crowds are up. We’re getting 450 or 500 consistently each week and the ground looks superb.

“There’s a lot of good people on board, a lot of positives, it’s just about getting it that bit better on the pitch. We need to make sure next season is a positive one in terms of league positioning.”

Meanwhile, joint Sudbury boss Angelo Harrop felt his team was fully deserving of the victory.