The freshening up process has continued at Bury Town with the arrival of two more new players.

Last week Blues boss Ben Chenery, who is making a number of alterations to his squad this summer, confirmed the additions of Lewis O'Malley and Max Sherlock from AFC Sudbury and Stanway Rovers.

And the duo have now been joined at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium by a pair of signings from fellow Step 4 outfit St Neots Town.

Former Mildenhall player Lee Watkins joins Bury Town. Picture: Mark Westley

Lee Watkins was the Saints' skipper last term and swept the board at their recent end-of-season awards event, winning the Players' Player, Manager's Player and Supporters' Player of the Year prizes.

The midfielder, who had a stint with another Suffolk side in Mildenhall Town, started out as a trainee at Cambridge United and has also turned out for Cambridge City.

Watkins wrote on Twitter: "Want to say a massive thanks to everyone involved at @StNeotsTownFC. A fantastic club with great support in which I’ve really enjoyed my last 3 years. Feels the right time for me to have a change. I wish everyone at the club all the best in the future."

He went on to add: "Really happy to sign for this great club! Can’t wait wait to get going."

Like Watkins, defender Charlie Johnson was previously part of the youth set-up at Cambridge.

The centre-back made 34 appearances for St Neots last season, having previously played for Yaxley, St Ives Town and Royston Town.

Chenery told the club's website: "I am delighted to announce the signing of Lee Watkins. With his captaincy experience at St Neots last season he will bring those leadership qualities to the group. Lee will be a huge asset to the squad and I am excited to work with this extremely talented midfielder."

“Charlie is a strong defender who despite his young age has plenty of experience having been brought up through the Cambridge United system and then going on to play at step 4 for the last few seasons. He will be an important part of our team, and a leader at the back.

"He has got the ability to keep on improving and hopefully we will benefit from that over the next few seasons."