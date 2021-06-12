Three of Sporting 87 FC’s most recognisable faces on the pitch over the past 30 years have kicked their final ball for the club.

Together, Dan Page, David ‘DT’ Taylor and Tim ‘Digger’ Lovejoy have 64 combined years of memories pulling on the shirt for the Bury St Edmunds-based Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) club’s various sides.

Despite the pandemic making it difficult for their service to be properly celebrated, they have all been gifted a frame shirt to mark their on-field departures.

(From left) Tim Lovejoy, Dan Page and David Taylor have all played their last game for Sporting 87 after more than 60 years combined service to the Bury St Edmunds club Picture: Sporting 87

For 28-year-old Page, it is a relocation to Sheffield that has added his name to the summer departures at the Christian club who play their home matches at The Victory Sports Ground.

But advancing years catching up with them has led stalwarts Lovejoy, 59, and Taylor, 65, to take the decision to hang up their boots in retirement.

The longest serving of the three is Lovejoy, affectionately known to his team-mates and opposing players and officials on the local scene as ‘Digger’.

Tim 'Digger' Lovejoy is retiring from playing after 30 years with Sporting 87, which has seen him play more than 500 games for the club Picture: Sporting 87

Across 30 years the popular combative midfielder has made more than 500 appearances for Sporting 87 across the club’s three adult sides.

Although a cup winners’ medal frustratingly eluded him, he did pick up 25 medals in total with his teams.

On an individual basis his efforts were recognised with the Players’ Player of the Year award for the first team in 1997/98 and in 1999/2000.

Despite his game being based around tackling and heading, he has proudly only ever had one booking.

Lovejoy also went on to be joint manager of the first team with Andy Krik in 1995.

Sporting’s director of football, Jonathan Warnock, said: “Tim has been an outstanding servant for Sporting 87 playing over 500 games for the first, reserves and ‘A’ team over the past 30 years.

“Throughout this time he has shown great loyalty and commitment to the club and its members. This was shown by him often being nominated for Club Person of the Year, an award he won in 2008/09.”

Dan Page has played his last game for Sporting 87, due to a relocation, after a decade with the Bury St Edmunds club Picture: Sporting 87

Taylor retires from the pitch aged 65, having joined the club 24 years ago in 1997, following playing for Bildeston Rangers.

His longevity was evident when winning the Most Promising Young Player award at the age of 42 years ‘young’ for the reserves.

‘DT’ has won the club’s Sun Life Shield as well as a Bury & District League’s Outstanding Achievement award.

Usually playing as a centre-back, he made his first-team debut in 1999 with only an Achilles’ tendon injury in 2004 ending his long spell with that side.

He was able to bounce back from several more injuries to keep his impressively long playing career going.

Warnock described him as a well loved club legend and said: “David is a great example of someone who has kept himself incredibly fit over the years.

“He has missed very few training sessions and has always wanted to improve his game.

“His love of the game and commitment is a great example to many.”

Goalkeeper Page began his time with Sporting 87 almost a decade ago, in November, 20011, amassing more than 175 appearances.

He joined the club’s Fellowship Football 5-a-side league at Nowton Park before signing for the ‘A’ team.

In 2012/13 he won the ‘A’ team’s Players’ Player of the Year in 2012/13.

Page also gained his FA Level 1 coaching badge through the club and took control of a youth team.

‘A’ Team manager Will Frost described him as ‘a fantastic servant’.

Page himself thanked the club by saying: “I have made many friends and I am very grateful to the club for the opportunities they have given me.”

