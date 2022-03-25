Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division duo Needham Market and Leiston have been kept apart in the semi-finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup.

Holders Needham have been drawn away at Kirkley & Pakefield – the only Step 5 side remaining in the competition following their shock 4-0 quarter-final victory at the expense of higher-league Felixstowe & Walton United earlier this week.

That tie will be played at the Watson & Hillhouse Victory Road Stadium – home of Leiston – on Tuesday, April 12 (7.45pm).

Kirkley & Pakefield have been drawn against holders Needham Market. Picture: Gary Donnison

Meanwhile, Leiston have been paired with Pitching In Isthmian League North Division promotion hopefuls Stowmarket Town.

Leiston were 1-0 winners at Mildenhall Town in the last eight while Stowmarket saw off Lakenheath, having also beaten an Ipswich Town XI in the first round.

Those two will go head-to-head at Needham's Bloomfields ground on Wednesday, March 30 (7.45pm).

The four teams will be battling it out for a place in the final, which this year is to be held at Colchester United in early May due to planned building work at Ipswich Town's Portman Road.