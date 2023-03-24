A Step 4 side is guaranteed a place in this season’s Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup Final with Bury Town having been drawn out with Stowmarket Town in the semi-finals.

The Pitching In Isthmian League North Division sides will play for a play in the competition's showpiece final, which took place at Colchester United FC's Jobserve Community Stadium, on Wednesday, April 19 (7.45pm).

The other semi-final will see holders Needham Market face fellow Step 3 side Leiston if they overcome Ipswich Wanderers, the remaining Step 5 side.

The match will take place at Greens Meadow, home of Stowmarket Town FC, on Tuesday, April 18 (7.45pm).

Bury Town and Stowmarket Town will battle it out in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final next month. Charley Barker is seen here sliding in on Ed Upson Picture: Mark Westley

Leiston and Ipswich Wanderers are scheduled to play their quarter-final tie next Tuesday (March 22) at the Watson & Hillhouse Victory Road Stadium (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, the two Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) Division One sides will meet in the semi-finals of this season’s Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup.

Cockfield United, who are currently second, will face AFC Kesgrave, who occupy ninth place in the table.

The match will take place at Debenham Leisure Centre on Saturday, April 22 (2pm).

SIL Division Two leaders Thurston will take on Mutford & Wrentham, losing finalists in each of the last two seasons, in the other semi-final.

Framlingham Town FC will stage the tie at their Badingham Road ground on Friday, April 21 (7.45pm).

Tickets for all the semi-finals are available to purchase via Suffolk FA here.

Both draws were broadcast on BBC Radio Suffolk on Thursday’s Non-League Hour and simultaneously released via the Suffolk FA Twitter feed.

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup Semi-Final Draw:

Stowmarket Town v Bury Town

Needham Market v Leiston or Ipswich Wanderers.

Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup Semi-Final Draw:

Mutford & Wrentham v Thurston

AFC Kesgrave v Cockfield Utd