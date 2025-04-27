With the majority of non-league regulation seasons now over, attention has turned to the prospect of promotion via the play-offs.

Some semi-finals have already taken place, while others are due to be played during the week before a batch of finals next weekend.

Here is how the play-offs are shaping up for the clubs that fall under the Suffolk News umbrella.

Bury Town will take on Waltham Abbey at home in the semi-finals. Picture: Mecha Morton

Isthmian League North Division

Bury Town will have home advantage in the one-legged semi-finals on Tuesday evening when they welcome Waltham Abbey to the Getaway Cars Stadium.

However, yesterday’s campaign-ending 1-1 draw at Wroxham saw the Blues drop down into third place, meaning that they will have to potentially travel should they reach the final.

And that will be the case if Felixstowe & Walton United get the better of Brightlingsea Regent in the other semi-final.

Felixstowe & Walton United finished runners-up. Picture: Stefan Peck

The Seasiders made the most of Bury’s dropped points to move into the runner-up position with a 3-2 victory over Witham Town.

As a result, an all-Suffolk final would now be played at Felixstowe, who will be at home regardless of who they were to play in the showpiece encounter. Meanwhile, should Bury advance to face fifth-placed Brightlingsea then Cole Skuse’s men will be at home in the final thanks to their higher finishing position.

The Isthmian League North Division play-off final is due to be played on Saturday, May 3.

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Walsham-le-Willows made a difficult end to the season even tougher for Fakenham Town with a 1-0 victory in yesterday’s semi-final at Clipbush Park.

Walsham are through to the play-off final. Picture: Mecha Morton

The hosting Ghosts dropped into the play-offs on the final day of the season having lost the title on goal difference after Brantham Athletic leapfrogged them with a 6-0 win over Hadleigh United.

And they will also not go up via the play-offs after Walsham’s triumph, which came about courtesy of a goal from leading scorer Reon Huckvale.

Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard’s side, who finished fifth, will now travel to face third-placed Downham Town in Saturday’s final after they beat Ely City 2-0 in the other semi-final.

Ely still have the chance to end their season on a high note on Tuesday evening when they take on March Town United in the final of the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup at Cambridge City FC.

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

There will be no promotion this term for Diss Town or Framlingham Town after they suffered defeats in their respective semi-finals yesterday afternoon.

The Tangerines were beaten by Stanway Pegasus while Framlingham came up short against Harwich & Parkeston, with both encounters ending 2-0.