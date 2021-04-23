Stowmarket Town will 'jump' at the chance to take what would be an historic promotion for their club in a non-league re-organisation ahead of next season.

The Old Gold & Blacks, who currently ply their trade in the Step 5 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, have a playing record across the past two years that appears to put them firmly in the frame for elevation to a higher level in a delayed FA restructure.

On April 12, the Alliance and Leagues Committees recommended that 110 clubs should be upwardly moved between Steps 4-6 to ensure a smooth transition. Despite the previous two campaigns being ended early due to Covid-19, performances in both of those will be used when deciding which clubs – providing they have applied – will be elevated to a higher level.

Stowmarket Sports & Social Club CIC chairman Neil Sharp at Stowmarket Town's Greens Meadow stadium – a site he hopes is hosting Isthmian League football in 2021/22 Picture: Mecha Morton

The FA Council were meeting yesterday and were expected to ratify that motion.

Clubs would then be invited to apply over a week from Monday before the Alliance Committee meets again on May 10. The FA would then convene in the week of May 17 to confirm the proposals ahead of the 2021/22 season kicking off in August.

Stowmarket were denied what looked a nailed-on promotion in 2019/20, having held a 15-point lead at the summit of the Thurlow League Premier Division after their 28 games (more than 73 per cent).

Stowmarket Town players celebrate Reggie Lambe's opening goal against Norwich CBS in the FA Vase on December 19 – the last game they played before withdrawing from the competition Picture: Hogan Cobbold

They were 11th and 15 points off top spot when the latest campaign was abandoned but had games in hand. They had also continued an unbeaten run that broke a league record of 37 games, signing off with it currently standing at 39 matches without defeat.

A promotion in the next month would therefore be just reward for their recent efforts, says Stowmarket Community Sports & Social Club chairman Neil Sharp, whose remit includes presiding over the football club.

“We have had meetings with the directors and the management. We would have loved to have won the league and got promoted, without any shadow of a doubt, but our aim over the last seven years has been to try and progress the club,” he said.

“And if there is a chance of having promotion, albeit by points-per-game or in all honesty any other way we got offered it, we as a club would absolutely jump at the opportunity.

With the team not currently playing games Stowmarket Town FC's Greens Meadow pitch has undergone extensive maintenance work ahead of the new campaign, which they hope will be at a higher level Picture: Mecha Morton

“I personally take the attitude that it would have been nice to have won it on the field of play over a season instead of two part seasons but I think our record is enough and we deserved it the season before anyway.”

He added: “There is no doubt going to be people who turn around and say well you didn’t win it on the field of play, but if we can stay in Step 4, if we get the chance to go up, that will all be forgotten I guess.”

Paul Musgrove stepped up to take over as manager at Stow following long-serving boss Rick Andrews standing down for personal reasons in November last year.

Stowmarket Community Sports & Social Club, which incorporates Stowmarket Town FC, recently opened a new outdoor hospitality area to serve food and drink in front of screened sports matches Picture: Mecha Morton

But the situation with some clubs opting not to return to playing matches after the November lockdown was lifted meant he did not take charge of a Premier Division match since the elevation from assistant manager.

He did oversee FA Vase home victories over Eynesbury Rovers (5-0) and Norwich CBS (2-0) in December before the club decided to pull out of the national competition after learning ties would have to be played without crowds.

Being elevated to the Pitching In Isthmian League would provide derbies with the likes of AFC Sudbury and Bury Town.

The current Stowmarket squad is not short of experience of the higher level but Sharp admitted there may be rethinks from players who had decided to join them on the basis of less travelling for matches.

Meanwhile, Stowmarket Community Sports & Social Club, which houses Stowmarket Town FC has opened an enhanced outdoor hospitality area that is available for food and drink as well as watching live screened sport at the weekends.

