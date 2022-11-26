Stowmarket Town moved back into the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division play-off spots after edging past Suffolk rivals Bury Town 1-0 this afternoon.

The two sides had played out a close contest at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium only two months earlier, when an Ed Upson penalty in the 88th minute sealed a 2-1 victory for Stow in the Isuzu FA Trophy.

And it was another late intervention which settled the first league meeting this season as Ollie Sotoyinbo's 77th-minute strike clinched all three points for the visitors.

Ollie Sotoyinbo celebrates his winning goal for Stowmarket Town with Tevan Allen Picture: Mark Westley

The Blues welcomed Stowmarket to Ram Meadow for the second time in 2022/23 and went into their latest clash in good form, having won three consecutive games to rise up to seventh in the North Division table.

A fourth win in a row would have seen them climb above their Suffolk rivals, while for Stow, who had seen their 14 game unbeaten run in all competitions halted after losing 6-0 at higher league Banbury United in the FA Trophy last time out, a victory could have potentially put them back in the top five depending on results elsewhere.

Bury boss Ben Chenery made one change as he handed a first start of the season to Ryan Jolland, the midfielder who had returned from injury to the squad last month, while his opposite number Paul Musgrove made two alterations to the side which started at Banbury last weekend.

There was a recall for striker Sotoyinbo, who was cup tied in the FA Trophy, while recent signing Marlon Agyakwa made his full debut, having featured for the last half an hour as a substitute in the defeat against Banbury seven days ago.

Stowmarket Town goalkeeper James Bradbrook is called into action Picture: Mark Westley

With only one place and two points separating the two Suffolk sides before kick off, and a meeting between the two teams with the best defensive records in the North Division, another tight encounter was expected and so it proved to be.

It was the hosts Bury who had the better of the chances during the first half, as Charley Barker saw an effort through a crowded penalty area pushed away by James Bradbrook, while Cemal Ramadan called the Stow goalkeeper into action twice during the opening 45 minutes.

At the other end, Stow threatened the game's first breakthrough when Upson's cross found Sotoyinbo in the Bury box, but his header was comfortably saved by Charlie Woods, as the two sides went in level at the interval.

The visitors started on the front foot with a series of corners early on in the second half before Upson's inventive pass found Agyakwa on the left wing, who crossed in for Sotoyinbo, and his header drew a fine save from Woods, in the Bury goal.

Stowmarket Town defender Josh Curry heads the ball away Picture: Mark Westley

Both managers turned to their benches as the game entered its final quarter, with Chenery bringing on Max Maughn and Musgrove introducing Kane Munday to the action, and almost immediately after came chances at both ends of the pitch.

First, Bury saw three shots in a matter of seconds all blocked by the Stowmarket defence on 75 minutes, before the deadlock was broken just two minutes later when Sotoyinbo fired the visitors in front.

Stow had possession when play was stopped by the referee for an injury to Cruis Nydazayo and when play resumed it was Reggie Lambe who was quick off the mark to send a through ball to Sotoyinbo, who saw his effort deflect over the head of Woods and flick off the crossbar and over the line.

Several Bury players contested the goal but their appeals were waved away and it was a moment which proved to be decisive as Stowmarket went home with all the points and climbed back into the play-off spots, replacing Felixstowe & Walton United after they lost 2-1 at Heybridge Swifts elsewhere today.

The defeat drop Bury down two places from seventh to ninth in the North Division, but in the midst now of a run of games against sides above them or just below in the table, the Blues will be confident of being in the mix for the top five when the page turns over to 2023.

Bury Town: Woods, Hood, Edwards, Fenn (Avis 90'), O'Malley, White, Nyadzayo, Jolland (Nicholls 82'), Ramadan, Cutbush, Barker (Maughn 67'). Sub not used: Gardner. Booked: White, Jolland.

Stowmarket Town: Bradbrook, Curry (Casement 82'), Smith, Allen, Jefford, Bullard, Ainsley, Upson, Lambe (Hipkin 89'), Sotoyinbo, Agyakwa (Munday 72'). Subs not used: Capon, Wilkinson. Booked: Bullard, Sotoyinbo.

Attendance: 789.