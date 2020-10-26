Stowmarket Town's Thurlow Nunn League match at home to Walsham-le-Willows will now not take place tomorrow due to one of their players testing positive for Covid-19.

A club statement, attributed to the Stowmarket Town board of directors said: "Following Saturday’s game against Mildenhall Town, one of our first-team players received a message from the NHS track and trace to notify him that he had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Although his last contact with them was the previous Wednesday, he has still since tested positive and now our whole squad will need to be tested.

Stowmarket Town's game with Walsham-le-Willows – which has in the past been a fiery fixture – has been postponed due to Covid-19 concernsPicture: Mecha Morton

"The whole club will continue to support all of our players and supporters and we wish anyone testing positive a speedy recovery.

"Tomorrow’s game against Walsham has been postponed as a result and further updates will follow. Thank you for everyone’s co-operation."

It is the third time a Stowmarket match has been postponed this season due to Covid-19 concerns, but the first time due to a situation emanating from within their own camp.

The first was the home match with Ely City, scheduled for October 3, with two members of the visitors' squad having been left awaiting results after displaying symptoms.

The following weekend, Stow's trip to then league leaders Wroxham was called off due to a Whitton United player they had faced on Tuesday testing positive.

With their game at the end of September at Woodbridge Town being abandoned due to the referee falling ill, it has left the Greens Meadow club starting to fall behind others with their fixtures.

The Old Gold & Blacks lie seventh in the table following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Mildenhall having played seven matches while Stanway Rovers have fulfilled 12 fixtures and Godmanchester Rovers and Kirkley & Pakefield 11. Leaders Norwich United have played 10 times so far.