Bury Town have made their fifth signing of the summer, confirming the return of Cruise Nydazayo.

The striker is making the move back to the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium after spending last season with AFC Sudbury and Mulbarton Wanderers.

Nydazayo made 23 appearances for Sudbury, and was part of the side who reached the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup, where they were eventually defeated by League Two side Colchester United live on the BBC.

Cruise Nyadzayo in action for Sudbury. Picture by Mecha Morton

However, he swapped the MEL Group Stadium for Thurlow Nunn Premier League in January, joining Mulbarton Wanderers.

The attacker scored three goals in 13 appearances, as the Norfolk side also lifted their first Norfolk Senior Cup.

He is the latest player to join the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outfit this summer, with Lee Watkins, Charlie Johnson, Lewis O'Malley and Max Sherlock also making the move.

Just couldn’t stay away I guess 🫢 Can’t wait to get started with this great club and great fans!💙 https://t.co/J9HK7CVnG1 — CN➐ (@Cruise_nydazayo) June 17, 2022

Manager Ben Chenery: "I am very pleased to have Cruise returning to Bury.

"He was learning the game in his first spell with us and he returns a more complete player after gaining more experience at a couple of other clubs where he has been playing regularly. I look forward to working with him again"

The club has also announced they have retained the services of Ollie Fenn for the forthcoming season.

Ollie Fenn has been retained by Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

The defender was hampered by injuries last season, but is looking for a more consistent 2022/23 campaign.

Chenery told the club website: "I am delighted to announce that Ollie Fenn will be remaining with us for the forthcoming season.

"Ollie is an integral part of the group, who is respected by both players and management"