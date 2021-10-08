Cemal Ramadan has committed his future to Bury Town by signing a new contract.

The striker has agreed to terms on a deal that ties him to the Denny Bros Stadium until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Ramadan, who has found the net on five occasions this term, has been the subject of the interest from higher-league clubs during his three stints with the club.

Cemal Ramadan has committed himself to Bury until the summer of 2024. Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury boss Ben Chenery told the club's website: “Cemal is an important part of our plans to push the club to the next level. He has started the season well and scored important goals for us, as he has done in previous seasons.

“I am pleased that he has committed his future to us. He, like myself, wants to help the club gain promotion back to Step 3. He will undoubtedly attract the attentions of other clubs so to have him committed for a long period of time is a big boost to the club and his team-mates.

“We have a close-knit dressing room which we have built over the past few seasons and Cemal is a big character within the squad.”

Meanwhile, the former Leiston, Soham Town Rangers and Cambridge City frontman added: "I am delighted to commit my future to the club and the manager. We have a good squad here and I am confident that we can achieve what we have set out to."

Tomorrow, Ramadan and his team-mates will play host to Wisbech Town in the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy – follow @russclaydon on Twitter for updates (3pm).

