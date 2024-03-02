A 91st minute thunderbolt from Ethan Mayhew saw promotion-chasing Bury Town edge a seven-goal thriller at home to Ipswich Wanderers to continue their scintillating streak in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

The Blues had carried a 3-0 lead into the break as a Mayhew header added to early goals from Ollie Canfer and Max Maughn.

But Wanderers, who had look dead and buried after a catalogue of defensive lapses, were able to get themselves back into the game in the second half with substitute Jamie Eaton-Collins scoring his second, after Adam Dunnage had also converted, in the 87th minute.

Bury Town's Ethan Mayhew (left) celebrates his late winner with Max Maughn Picture: Mark Westley

It set up a thrilling finale in front of a bumper crowd at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium with Mayhew’s rocket from the edge of the box earning Cole Skuse’s side a seventh straight win and exteding their unbeaten run to 15 matches.

With leaders Lowestoft Town losing a second game on the spin, 2-1 at Heybridge Swifts, it saw third-placed Bury close the gap to them and Felixstowe & Walton United to nine points with two games in hand.

Skuse made one change from the 3-0 win at Gorleston on Wednesday with Ryan Jolland stepping up from the bench in place of Joe White as the Blues reverted to a back three and wing-backs.

Glenn Driver’s Wanderers, looking safe for a second season at Step 4 in 16th place, were unchanged from a surprise 2-1 victory against Lowestoft on Tuesday.

His assistant Alex Rossis was making his return to Ram Meadow, where he ended last season in caretaker charge, along with Ipswich Town loanees Danny Cullum and Ben Haddoch as well as midfielder Charley Barker.

Bury produced the first notable chance in the eighth minute with top scorer Cemal Ramadan lifting a shot over the bar after his initial effort was blocked in the area.

Soon after Wanderers went close to the opener as Rahsid Salau got past Lewis O’Malley down the side of the area and from his cut-back Teon Leggett’s goalbound volley was blocked and cleared by Olie Yun.

Ethan Mayhew celebrates his first-half header which put Bury into a 3-0 lead Picture: Mark Westley

It was the hosts who got themselves into an early lead 12 minutes in though. A quick breakaway by Ramadan saw his attempt to pass out wide deflected by Barker into the path of Canfer in space in the area, and with Cullum caught out of position he applied a low finish.

Wanderers got themselves out of a sticky situation when Paulo Coelho managed to scoop the ball over his own bar from point-blank range from Ramadan’s dangerous ball across.

From the resultant corner they saw Canfer’s firm header clip the top of the angle of post and bar on its way out.

Opening goalscorer Ollie Canfer (left) is congratulated by Cemal Ramadan Picture: Mark Westley

But Bury were soon celebrating a second gifted goal as Cullum, who started the season with them on loan, sent the goal-kick straight out to Ramadan before parrying his angled shot into the path of Maughn who made no mistake from close range.

The Blues had the ball in the net again in the 21st minute but Ramadan was flagged offside after converting a spilled save from Yun’s fierce low strike.

Bury Town players celebrate a goal in the first half Picture: Mark Westley

Cullum was required to save a low effort from Ryan Horne a few minutes later as the Blues continued to cut open his defence with ease.

A rare Wanderers foray forward saw Salau head wide from a corner but Wanderers found themselves three goals down and with a mountain to climb in the 36th minute.

Once again Bury enjoyed joy down the right-hand side with Maughn digging out a lovely cross to find Mayhew in the centre of the goal to head home.

Ipswich Wanderers celebrate a goal in front of some colourful costumed fans Picture: Mark Westley

Driver reacted by pulling off left-back Lewis Kincaid as the experienced Matt Paine came on at centre-back with Dunnage moving across.

The visitors’ box continued to be under siege with Ramadan’s back header knocked out at the far post while the striker shot straight at Cullum with another effort.

Ed Upson slipped Ramadan into the area early in the second half but Kris Rose’s sliding challenge took the ball off his feet.

Bury Town manager Cole Skuse (right) oversaw a seventh straight victory Picture: Mark Westley

Bury were continuing to look comfortably in control with Ramadan and Jolland both firing wide of the target.

But Wanderers had something to cling on to in the 63rd minute when Salau made a powerful run forward and found substitute Eaton-Collins whose took a bouncing ball well to fire beyond Beckwith.

A few minutes later Cullum atoned for some earlier errors by making a flying save to keep out a fierce strike from Ramadan.

The visitors began to force Bury back in their best spell of the match and reduced the deficit to a goal in the 78th minute.

Ollie Canfer celebrates putting Bury Town into the lead against Ipswich Wanders Picture: Mark Westley

Beckwith made a low save from Kris Roses’ header from a corner before Dunnage followed up to convert the loose ball.

A breathless end to the game began to unfold with Barker’s angled effort from a right-wing cross cleared off the line by Bury subsitute Joe White before Ramadan forced a near-post save up the other end.

With three minutes to go the hosts failed to deal with a low cross from the right that found its way through a sea of bodies to Eaton-Collins and the substitute swept home to complete the comeback at the far post.

Matt Paine tries to block Ollie Canfer's shot in Bury Town's victory against Ipswich Wanderers Picture: Mark Westley

However, there was further drama to follow as in the last minute the ball worked its way across to Mayhew on the right and from the edge of the area he fired a fierce effort into the roof of the net to send the home fans wild.

Seven minutes of additional time were signalled with Ramadan almost extending the lead but denied by a saving block from Rose after they had gifted the ball to the Blues.

There was still a few late nervy moments for Bury to negotiate with Beckwith saving a Barker header following a free kick in the 97th minute and then turning a long-range bouncing shot from Coelho over his bar.

Cullum raced up for one last-gasp corner but it was headed wide to end a dramatic Suffolk derby that had looked a foregone conclusion at half-time but quickly came under threat by a spirirted fightback.

However, it was a deserved victory for Skuse and Paul Musgrove’s side as they made it 41 points bagged from the last 45 ahead of Tuesday’s rearranged game at Basildon United, the seventh-placed side who had beat them 6-2 in mid-November ahead of the unbeaten run beginning.

Bury: Beckwith, Yun, O’Malley, Mayhew, Curry (cpt), Horne, Maughn, Canfer (Brown 74’), Ramadan (Arnold 90+4’), Upson, Jolland (White 66’).

Unused subs: Arnold, Curtis, Carroll.

Booked: Mayhew (69’).

Ipswich: Cullum, Coelho, Kincaid (Paine 39’), Skubich, Dunnage, Rose, Barker, Salau, Blake, Haddoch (Eaton-Collins 59’), Leggett (Godward 59’).

Unused subs: Eaton-Collins, Godward, Walsh, Brand (gk).

Booked: Dunnage (60’).

Attendance: 769.

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Ethan Mayhew. The midfielder signed from lower-league Hadleigh United in the summer thrived with more licence to get forward, following up Wednesday’s goal with two more in a composed and commanding display.