Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal has outlined a determination to press on with attempting to complete their season's county cup competitions once non-elite sport resumes, despite the pressures some clubs will find on playing catch-up with their fixtures.

'Flexibility will be key' - that’s the message from Suffolk FA in response to concern as to whether the county cups should continue once in 2020/21.

Chief executive Neal acknowledged the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup and CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cups faced the greatest pressures on league schedules being completed and expectation of the participating teams.

Needham Market celebrate winning the delayed 2019/20 Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Final following the second leg at Lowestoft TownPicture: Shirley Whitlow (42814070)

However, he said: “Essentially, ‘flexibility’ will continue to be the motto of this most unstable of all seasons.

“Whilst we may no longer have neat, designated round dates for every cup competition this season, which is undoubtedly easier to plan and manage, if we flexibly and collaboratively tip-toe our way forward on all fronts, allowing leagues an extended period to get some matches under their belts over Christmas/winter, we can review in February/March and give ourselves the best chance of completing all of this season’s remaining competitions.”

Suffolk News has learned his comments do not mean that matches will not be played against until February.

According to the Suffok FA website, in the Premier Cup there are still seven of the 17 teams that are yet to play a match in this season's competition, with 2019/20 champions Needham Market's start to this season's competition having been delayed due to having to complete last year's, which was still at the semi-final stage in August.

They are due to host Leiston in the first round with a date yet to be arranged, with the winners set to travel to 2019/20 semi-finalists Bury Town.