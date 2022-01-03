Bury Town's scheduled home Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Suffolk derby with Felixstowe & Walton United has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

A club statement on Bury Town's website read: "A heavy rain storm on Sunday afternoon left the pitch flooded and although efforts were made to clear the standing water on Sunday evening the pitch was still waterlogged on Monday morning when an 8:30am pitch inspection was held.

"If you purchased tickets for this match they will be valid for the re-arranged fixture, the date of which will be announced within the next week.

"If you are unable to make the re-arranged date you will be refunded in full, details of how to claim your refund will be announced soon."

Bury, who were looking to build on an impressive 4-1 win at west Suffolk rivals AFC Sudbury on Saturday, had been expecting another bumper festive crowd following 1,314 attending the 1-1 draw with Stowmarket Town on December 27.

After halving the gap to the play-off places to three points, manager Ben Chenery had felt his side had answered their critics with the display.

Bury Town and their travelling supporters celebrated a 4-1 win at local rivals AFC Sudbury on Saturday but will no longer be in action in another Suffolk derby today Picture: Mecha Morton

The postponement comes after chairman Russell Ward had criticised West Suffolk Council on Twitter last night for not fulfilling a request by the club to address drainage issues in the adjoining Ram Meadow car park.

Asked if he required help to clear it, he had replied: "We may be fighting a losing battle, all the water is coming in from @West_Suffolk car park yet again !!! They told me they would sort it but they haven’t, still coming in faster than I can pump it out."

West Suffolk Council has been approached for comment.