Gordon Rayner, who was well-known in Suffolk cricket and football circles, has died at the age of 81.

A highly-respected football referee and cricket umpire, he lived at Hengrave, near Bury St Edmunds.

He completed a unique double when he was chair of Suffolk Football Association at the same time he became chair of the Suffolk Association of Cricket Umpires & Scorers from 2002 to 2005.

Gordon Rayner is pictured after receiving The FA Long Service Award in 2014. Picture: Suffolk FA

Rayner was awarded The FA Long Service medal to mark his 50 years’ service to football in July 2014.

He was involved in the early days of the Bury & District Saturday and Sunday Leagues, and was secretary of the latter for several years as well as the Bury St Edmunds Referees’ Branch and the Suffolk County Referees’ Association.

He was elected to the Suffolk FA Council, representing the local leagues, in 1964, and held various roles.

The pinnacle of his involvement came when he was made chair of Suffolk FA and was very involved in 2000 when Suffolk FA became a limited company and moved into its own offices.

He was a Suffolk FA council member from 1982 onwards and was awarded Honorary Life membership.

Having retired from refereeing following an injury, Rayner took up assessing both at county and contributory levels.

Richard Neal, CEO of Suffolk FA, said: “His roles within football have been numerous and varied, including continuing to serve on discipline panels up to and including this season. But he will most fondly be remembered by those who had the pleasure of knowing him simply as a terrific gentleman, full of humility, humour and an innate love of the game.”

Rayner also used to open the batting for Ampton & Culford during his playing days before donning the white coat.

He umpired in the Suffolk Premier League, the Two Counties and Dairytime Leagues from the 1980s and ended his Two Counties’ service around 2010 and spent many years as Culford School’s umpire.

He served the Suffolk Association in a variety of capacities including as chair, a disciplinary panel member for the Two Counties and assisting with county youth fixtures and festivals.