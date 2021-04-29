There will be a distinct lack of sport posts on social media over a busy bank holiday weekend as clubs and media outlets join forces to send a message that online abuse should and will not be tolerated.

And we can confirm at Suffolk News and our associated Iliffe Media titles – the Bury Free Press, Diss Express, Haverhill Echo, Newmarket Journal and Suffolk Free Press – we will be joining the boycott to help the message come through loud and clear.

The blackout will commence from 3pm tomorrow until 11:59pm on Monday.

Football will fall silent on social media this bank holiday weekend in a protest over online abuse

It follows an initiative brought forward collectively by English football's top bodies and leagues and their clubs – including Ipswich Town – to make a stand against online discrimination against players and others connected to the game.

But our sports team will be far from downing tools this weekend.

You will still be able to find all of our regular sports content on our website and sports section, just without the social media posts that usually sign-post you to it.

Tomorrow evening we will bring you the summary of the game and reaction as Ipswich Town Under-18s host Sheffield United in the FA Youth Cup quarter-final – to which you can read a preview with Bury St Edmunds' Liam Gibbs here.

Over Saturday and Sunday Newmarket hosts its biggest weekend of racing of the year with the QIPCO Guineas Festival.

We will have reports and reaction to both the feature races of both days, the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas as HQ look to break Aiden O'Brien's stranglehold on the first Classics of the season as well as reaction to Ipswich Town's match at Swindon Town.

Sports editor Russell Claydon said: "With an increasing number of our local clubs and media colleagues choosing to join the stand against online discrimination we feel it is only right we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them and play our part in sending out an important message.

"Quite simply unwarranted abuse against a person, whether face-to-face or online, should never be seen as acceptable and like others, we hope social media companies will also begin to play their part."

The England Cricket Board and England Hockey are among the other organisations to join the stand with Sudbury Cricket Club and Harleston Magpies HC locally among those to commit to the cause.

Football clubs from the area that have already announced they are taking part are:

Brantham Athletic

Ipswich Wanderers

Whitton United

Woodbridge Town

Soham Town Rangers

Ely City

Needham Market

We understand Stowmarket Town FC are also intend to join as do others yet to announce.

