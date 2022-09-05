David Adams scored a century as Suffolk Over-70s reached the final of the National 70+ County Cricket Championship.

They will face Kent – the only side to defeat them in their 10 group games – in the final on Thursday, September 15 at a venue to be confirmed.

Suffolk, who had already beaten Sussex and Berkshire/Buckinghamshire in the knockout stages, defeated Hertfordshire by 67 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method (DLS), after a rain-interrupted semi-final.

The Suffolk Over-70s team that defeated Hertfordshire in the semi-finals are pictured above. Back row (from left): Peter Christie, Chris Watson, Rob Jenkin, Stuart Carpenter, Ray Black, David Hinchcliffe, David Adams, Kathy Parker (scorer), Clive Witherly. Front row: Peter Boughton, Peter Webb, Neil Hames (captain), Ken Jones, Derrick Messent, Gerry Baglow. Picture: Contributed

After Hertfordshire won the toss and chose to bowl at Langleybury CC, Adams batted through the whole 45 overs of Suffolk’s innings as he scored 119 not out off 135 balls with seven fours.

He shared in a third-wicket stand of 121 with Rob Jenkin, who made 56 off 62 balls with six fours and one six as Suffolk posted 240-4.

Hertfordshire, who were set a revised target of 189 from 30 overs after a rain break, closed on 121-7, with David Hinchcliffe returning impressive figures of 9-2-26-3.

Peter Christie, Ken Jones, Stuart Carpenter and Jenkin all took a wicket apiece in what was a convincing victory.

Skipper Neil Hames said: “We now face Kent in the final, who are the only side to have beaten us this year. However, whatever the result I believe it is a great achievement for our county to be in the final bearing in mind we are one of the smallest counties, by population, in the competition.”

Suffolk Over-60s II were unable to make it a double final appearance for the county this season when they lost to Sussex by just 11 runs in the Vase competition two days earlier.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first at Buxted CC, Sussex scored 248 for 6, with Andrew Norburn producing excellent bowling figures of 9.1-1-36-3.

Andy Harrison, batting at No.5, then struck 11 fours and one six as he scored 95 off 99 balls in Suffolk’s reply.

Andy Foreman (34), Eddie Green (32) and Clive Heaps (20) also made useful contributions, but as the run-rate soared to around eight-an-over, the visitors fell just short of their target on 237-9.