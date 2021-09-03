Two of the county’s leading clubs will meet in one of only two first-round ties of this season’s Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup.

Stowmarket Town, newly-promoted to Step 4, will entertain Step 3 side Lowestoft Town in the tie which will not take place until early December as leagues have front-loaded their fixtures this season.

The other tie sees an all-Step 5 match between Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division sides Whitton United and Walsham-le-Willows.

The first and second round draw of the Suffolk Premier Cup has been announced. Picture: Suffolk FA

An Ipswich Town XI will face either Stowmarket Town or Lowestoft Town in the second round, with Whitton United or Walsham-le-Willows travelling to holders Needham Market.

Bury Town will entertain fellow Step 4 side Felixstowe & Walton United, while both AFC Sudbury and Leiston will be at home to Step 5 sides.

Lakenheath’s first match in the competition will be away to fellow Step 5 side Hadleigh United – one of three all-Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division ties.

The competition was suspended last season before being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup First Round: Stowmarket Town v Lowestoft Town, Whitton Utd v Walsham-le-Willows.

Ties to be played on December 7 or 8 2021, kick-offs 7.45pm.

Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round: Needham Market v Whitton Utd or Walsham-le-Willows, Bury Town v Felixstowe & Walton Utd, Kirkley & Pakefield v Long Melford, Ipswich Town XI v Stowmarket Town or Lowestoft Town, Hadleigh Utd v Lakenheath, Leiston v Brantham Athletic, AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town, Haverhill Rovers v Woodbridge Town.

Ties to be played on February 15 or 16 2022.

Meanwhile, eight Macron SIL Senior Division sides will host teams from different leagues in the first round of this season’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup.

Among them are Bildeston Rangers, last season’s losing finalists, who will be at home to Bungay Town, who play in Division One of the Anglian Combination League.

Another is Leiston St Margarets, who host Thurlow Nunn League Division One South Ipswich Wanderers, who lost to Bildeston Rangers at the semi-final stage last season. SIL clubs were drawn out as the home team in 11 of the 16 ties.

There are two new teams in this season’s competition – Brandon Town, who lost in last season’s semi-finals of the Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup, and Ipswich Vale Exiles.

Brandon Town will have home advantage when they take on Lowestoft-based Waveney, while Ipswich Vale Exiles travel to Brantham Athletic Reserves.

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup First Round: AFC Sudbury Res v Westerfield Utd, Brandon Town v Waveney, Ransomes Sports v Trimley Red Devils, Claydon v Cornard Utd, East Bergholt Utd v Haverhill Borough, Benhall St Mary v Debenham LC, Coplestonians v Sudbury Sports, Old Newton Utd v Felixstowe & Walton Utd Res, Leiston Res v Kirkley & Pakefield Res, Framlingham Town v Needham Market Res, Haughley Utd v Beccles Town, Achilles v Capel Plough, Bildeston Rangers v Bungay Town, Leiston St Margarets v Ipswich Wanderers, Henley Athletic v Halesworth Town, Brantham Athletic Res v Ipswich Vale Exiles.

Ties to be played on Saturday, November 13, kick-offs 2.30pm.

