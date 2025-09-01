Suffolk’s four remaining non-league clubs have all been drawn at home in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Fresh from winning 3-2 away at Brightlingsea Regent at the weekend, Bury Town will welcome Woodford Town to the Getaway Cars Stadium.

The Essex side, who ply their trade two levels below the Blues, booked their place in this stage of the competition for first time since 1986 courtesy of their 3-2 win at Newmarket Town on Saturday.

The draw for the second round qualifying has taken place. Picture: FA

Elsewhere, AFC Sudbury’s reward for a 4-0 thrashing of county rivals Mildenhall Town is a home clash with Aveley.

The equivalent-level Millers ran out 3-0 winners at the expense of Hashtag United in the previous round.

Like Bury, Needham Market – 4-2 victors over Tilbury on Saturday – will also have home advantage over Step 5 opposition.

Eynesbury Rovers will be the visitors to Bloomfields after they overcame Arlesey Town 3-1.

And there will also be a Step 5 side travelling to Victory Road to take on Leiston in the form of Hackney Wick.

Leiston ran out 2-1 winners away at Cheshunt at the weekend.

FA Cup second qualifying round draw (Saturday, September 13)

Bury Town v Woodford Town

AFC Sudbury v Aveley

Needham Market v Eynesbury Rovers

Leiston v Hackney Wick