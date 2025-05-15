The Suffolk quartet of Bury Town, Needham Market, AFC Sudbury and Leiston will all face each other in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division next season following the announcement of the non-league allocations.

After a 10-year absence from Step 3, Bury secured their place back at that level earlier this month with a 1-0 Isthmian League North Division play-off final victory over Brightlingsea Regent.

Needham Market, meanwhile, have dropped down into the division after their debut campaign in the National League North ended in relegation.

Promoted Bury Town are one of four Suffolk sides in the Southern League Premier Central Division. Picture: Mecha Morton

As for Sudbury and Leiston, they are preparing to begin their third and 14th terms at the level respectively.

Elsewhere, following their historic promotion as Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division champions, Brantham Athletic will join Mildenhall Town, Newmarket Town and Felixstowe & Walton United in the Isthmian League North Division.

And Lowestoft Town will bring the total of Suffolk sides in that division up to five following their relegation from the Southern League Premier Central Division last season.

Haverhill Rovers have had their place in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division confirmed after securing the title in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, which is the league that Kings Park Rangers now find themselves following promotion from the Essex & Suffolk Border League.

Kings Park will be up against both Haverhill Borough and Needham Market Reserves next season after they received relegation reprieves.