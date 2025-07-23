Suffolk’s gamble to try and win backfired as they lost to Buckinghamshire by 119 runs in the NCCA Cluberly Championship at Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday.

After two rain-affected days in their opening Eastern Division One match at the Victory Ground, Suffolk skipper Jack Beaumont and Bucks counterpart Alexei Kervezee agreed on a target for Suffolk to chase.

Suffolk forfeited their first innings in response to the visitors’ 230-9, before Billy Dodds took advantage of some ‘buffet bowling’ to score 42 from 15 deliveries as Bucks added 45 runs in 3.3 overs.

The bails come off as Bury St Edmunds captain Josh Cantrell is stumped by Buckinghamshire wicket-keeper Chris Marrow. Picture: Nick Garnham

That left Suffolk requiring 276 to win in around 85 overs, and rather than playing safe and opting to try and secure four batting points to add to their four bowling points and earn four more for a draw, they went for the victory.

However, they got off to the worst possible start when Beaumont slashed a drive to wicket-keeper Chris Marrow from the third ball of the innings.

The next five batters all got into double-figures, but no-one was able to go on and play a match-winning knock, although Adam Jones was bowled by one that kept low and Suffolk felt they did not get the rub of the green with three decisions.

The highest partnership of the innings was 42 for the fifth wicket between Alex Oxley and Josh Cantrell, who timed the ball better than anyone, before being given out stumped to leave Suffolk 127-5.

Oxley, who occupied the crease for 117 deliveries for his 45 before being last man out, received scant support thereafter as Suffolk’s last five wickets fell for the addition of just 29 runs.

It was a depressing end to a match that started so well for Suffolk as debutant Chris Steele claimed a wicket with his 10th delivery when play finally got under way at 5pm on day one.

Bucks closed on 72-4 off 26 overs, and extended their first innings to 187-9 from 75.4 overs on the second day, Tom Harper claimed three wickets and fellow off-spinner Cantrell two.

Oxley said afterwards: “For the team to put on a performance like that today was really upsetting. No-one really kicked on and we just didn’t show enough fight.

“You probably have to give some credit to the bowlers. They put the ball in a good area for long periods of time and unfortunately we just couldn’t combat that.”

Suffolk’s next match is versus Cambridgeshire at Sawston & Babraham CC, starting on Sunday.