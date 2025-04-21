Suffolk’s clubs competing at Step 4 and above are set to play their penultimate league fixtures of 2024/25 on this bank holiday Easter Monday, while for those at Steps 5 and 6, their regulation campaigns will come to a conclusion.

Much has already been decided up and down the divisions ahead of this afternoon’s kick-offs, but there are still some teams in the county that have plenty to play for.

One of those is AFC Sudbury, who are battling to secure a third straight campaign at Step 3 in the Southern League Premier Central Division.

Depending on results elsewhere, AFC Sudbury could secure their Step 3 status this afternoon. Picture: Mecha Morton

The Yellows, who are currently under the interim charge of Danny Laws, will rubber stamp their survival if they take maximum points from today’s trip to Bishop’s Stortford and either Redditch United or Barwell lose their respective contests against Banbury United (away) and Harborough Town (away) respectively.

However, Sudbury would drop into the bottom four going into the final game of the season next weekend were they not to take maximum points and both of their relegation rivals won.

In the Isthmian League North Division, with their title hopes all but over, Bury Town will be looking to make it a second runner-up finish in as many seasons – and crucially ensure that they have a home tie in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Bury Town are currently in second place. Picture: Mecha Morton

To win the league Bury must emerge victorious from their final two fixtures and hope that table-topping Brentwood Town, who are five points better off, lose twice.

A win today for Bury at home against neighbouring Mildenhall Town (16th) – coupled with Felixstowe & Walton United failing to record a victory on the road at already-relegated Ipswich Wanderers – will be enough to secure second spot.

From the perspective of Felixstowe, who are two points adrift of Bury, a win at Humber Doucy Lane and a defeat for fourth-placed Waltham Abbey at home against Redbridge will guarantee that the Seasiders finish in the top three – and also provide them with the luxury of a home play-off semi-final.

At the bottom of the division, Newmarket Town’s debut season at the level will end in relegation if they lose at home to Wroxham and Haringey Borough triumph at home against Walthamstow.

In contrast, a victory over the Yachtsmen at the Tristel Global Stadium alongside Haringey not beating their visitors would move Michael Shinn’s men out of the drop zone going into the weekend’s final game of the campaign away at Concord Rangers.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, there is an intriguing three-way tussle for the title, which features Brantham Athletic.

Second-placed Brantham are currently locked on 76 points with league-leading Fakenham Town, who are three goals better off, while Downham Town sit a place further back in third position.

The Blue Imps will have home advantage this afternoon against Hadleigh United, but they will also be glued to social media to see how Fakenham fare at home against Dereham Town. Downham, meanwhile, will also be at home against Heacham.

A victory for Fakenham – providing that there is no big swing in goal difference – will secure them the championship, but anything less leaves the door well ajar for Brantham.

Goal difference is also currently keeping sixth-placed Walsham-le-Willows out of the play-offs. To gatecrash the top five on the final day, Willows take on Cornard United at home and must better the result that Mulbarton Wanderers record against visiting Harleston Town.

Dereham, who are a point behind Walsham, are also lurking and will be hoping that both teams slip up.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, champions Haverhill Rovers will have gone the whole season unbeaten at home if they avoid defeat against fifth-placed Diss Town. There is set to be plenty of celebrations again at The New Croft with Ben Cowling’s side due to receive the trophy.

Haverhill Roves will lift the league title this afternoon. Picture: Mark Westley

Meanwhile, Framlingham Town, who are already guaranteed a play-off position, will finish fourth – and have a likely trip to Harwich & Parkeston in the semi-finals – if they come out on top at Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers.