A goal early in each half saw Redgrave Rangers win the Suffolk Champions Charity Shield.

The McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup winners defeated Thurston 2-0 at the Getaway Cars Ram Meadow Stadium, home of Bury Town FC, on Friday.

Thurston, last season’s Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup winners, were reduced to 10 men when substitute Rhys Banfield was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the 72nd minute.

Redgrave Rangers celebrate after being presented with the Suffolk Champions Charity Shield after defeating Thurston Photograph: Millie Edwards

The match was only four minutes old when Mitch Gooderham-Watts dispossessed a Thurston defender just outside his own penalty area and was able to stroke the ball past the exposed Oli Kitley.

Gooderham-Watts, ironically, was a late change to the original starting line-up, coming in to replace Wojciech Kawa.

Redgrave looked like a side that had played together regularly and knocked the ball around and were able to find their men.

Phil Myles (on ground) puts Redgrave Rangers 2-0 ahead after stooping to head home from close range in the Suffolk Champions Charity Shield Picture: Millie Edwards

Thurston, on the other hand, who have had a summer of upheaval and fielded a completely different line-up to that which won the Junior Cup, struggled at times to keep possession.

Redgrave added their second goal in the 53rd minute, Kitley flapping at a deep right-wing cross from Jake Peacock and fellow substitute Phil King stooped to head the loose ball into the net.

Two of Thurston’s best chances came immediately before and after that goal, Andy Brooking getting behind the defence to shoot just wide and then curling a free kick over the crossbar.

However, Redgrave remained in control and never let their grip loosen against the Blue Socks, who had also won Division One of the Suffolk & Ipaswich League (SIL) last season before having to pass up the promotion spot due to not being able to meet ground regulations.

Thurston's Jamie Dempsey (blue shirt, No.6) heads a first-half chance over the crossbar following a right-wing corner in the Suffolk Champions Charity Shield Picture: Millie Edwards

Redgrave manager Jordan Balls said: “The early goal settled our nerves, and I didn’t feel like at any stage that we were going to lose the game.

“We were in control for large parts of the match, although they had a couple of spells, but overall it was fairly comfortable.

“Thurston had a couple of set pieces, but apart from that they never really threatened us.”

Redgrave Rangers, who were runners-up in Division Three of the SIL last season, have enjoyed successive promotions and appeared in cup finals in each of the last three seasons.

“It’s nice to win a trophy before the season starts and it sets us up for what will hopefully be another successful season.

“We have lost a few players from last season and brought others in, and you never know how you are going to do until the season starts,” added Balls.

The match was in aid of the British Heart Foundation and Karl Coppack, Fundraising Manager for Norfolk & Suffolk, presented the shield.