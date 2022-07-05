Suffolk slumped to an eight-wicket loss to Lincolnshire inside two days in their opening NCCA Championship match of the season at Bury St Edmunds.

The home team, who led by 38 runs on first innings, were bowled out for 84 in only 24.1 overs, leaving Lincolnshire 123 to win which they achieved with ease.

The match at the Victory Ground was all over before tea on day two, and leaves Suffolk with a mountain to climb if they are to retain the Eastern Division One title they won last season in its inaugural year.

Ben Claydon and Alex Oxley run between the stumps on Sunday. Picture: Mecha Morton

Suffolk, who had won the toss on Sunday and elected to bat, contributed to their own demise with some poor shots as they were dismissed for a below-par 222.

All ten wickets fell to catches as Suffolk lasted just 67.1 of their maximum allotted 90 overs, with Sudbury’s Ben Parker top-scoring with 47.

Alex Quin, who was brought in for his Championship debut after Leicestershire’s George Rhodes dropped out due to Covid, was one of six Suffolk batters to be caught by wicket-keeper Tom Keast.

Suffolk's Tom Rash goes in search of wickets on Sunday. Picture: Mecha Morton

Two late wickets saw the visitors close the day on 150 for 5, and Suffolk swept aside the tail on Monday morning, claiming the remaining four wickets to fall – Mason Hildrith was injured and did not bat – for the addition of 34 runs.

Tom Rash and Jack Beaumont picked up three wickets apiece, while Matt Wareing held a well-judged boundary catch to remove opener Jack Timby for 50.

Suffolk, who were without debutant Michael Godwin in their second innings due to food poisoning, failed to capitalise on their advantage, opening bowlers Mark Footitt (12.1-1-35-4) and Curtis Free (11-3-31-5) blowing away their batting.

A second half century of the match from Keast, who finished on 63 off 46 deliveries, then wrapped up a comfortable victory from just 20 overs.

Suffolk captain Jack Beaumont celebrates a wicket on Monday. Picture: Mecha Morton

Suffolk skipper Jack Beaumont said afterwards: “It’s just disappointing losing that many wickets in that short space of time as you can’t expect to win Championship games.

“Hopefully we can draw a line under it and go into the Norfolk game next weekend and put in a much stronger performance.”

Suffolk face Norfolk in their second three-day fixture of the season at Woolpit CC, starting on Sunday at 11am.

Rams return to EAPL summit

Defending champions Sawston & Babraham returned to the top of the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League standings following Saturday's 107-run victory at the expense of Swardeston.

That win leaves the Rams a point clear of second-placed Mildenhall, who saw Tristan Blackledge star with bat and ball on their way to a 29-run triumph at Copdock & Old Ipswichian.

Results

Copdock & Old Ipswichian v Mildenhall

Played at Old London Road

Mildenhall 258 for in 64 overs (T Blackledge 111 not out)

Copdock & Old Ipswichian 229 all out 54.4 overs (S Arthurton 102)

Mildenhall (29 points) beat Copdock & Old Ipswichian (8 points) by 29 runs

Great Witchingham v Frinton-on-Sea

Played at Walcis Park

Great Witchingham 198 for 6 in 64 overs

Frinton on Sea 201 for 7 in 52.2 overs (J Rymell 64, B Bannister 64 not out)

Frinton on Sea (25 points) beat Great Witchingham (5 Points) by 3 Wickets

Horsford v Bury St Edmunds

Played at Manor Park

Bury St Edmunds 223 for 3 Dec in 59 overs (G Lloyd 119 not out)

Horsford 230 for 2 (E Metcalf 75 not out, J Reynolds 62)

Horsford (25 points) beat Bury St Edmunds (9 points) by 8 wickets

Sawston & Babraham v Swardeston

Played at Spicers Sports Ground

Sawston & Babraham 293 all out in 64 overs (N Thain 79, L Spiers 67)

Swardeston 186 all out in 55.1 Overs

Sawston & Babraham (30 points) beat Swardeston (7 points) by 107 runs

Witham v Sudbury

Played at Maldon Road

Sudbury 331 for 7 in 64 overs (D Batch 109, B Reece 102 not out)

Witham 326 for 8 in 32.5 overs (N Browne 13, J Smith 104)

Witham (11 points) drew with Sudbury (17 points)

Fixtures (Saturday, July 9)

Frinton-on-Sea v Bury St Edmunds

Horsford v Witham

Mildenhall v Great Witchingham

Saffron Walden v Sawston & Babraham

Swardeston v Copdock & Old Ipswichian

No fixture: Sudbury