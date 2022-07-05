Second-innings collapse sees Suffolk suffer home defeat to Lincolnshire in Bury St Edmunds
Suffolk slumped to an eight-wicket loss to Lincolnshire inside two days in their opening NCCA Championship match of the season at Bury St Edmunds.
The home team, who led by 38 runs on first innings, were bowled out for 84 in only 24.1 overs, leaving Lincolnshire 123 to win which they achieved with ease.
The match at the Victory Ground was all over before tea on day two, and leaves Suffolk with a mountain to climb if they are to retain the Eastern Division One title they won last season in its inaugural year.
Suffolk, who had won the toss on Sunday and elected to bat, contributed to their own demise with some poor shots as they were dismissed for a below-par 222.
All ten wickets fell to catches as Suffolk lasted just 67.1 of their maximum allotted 90 overs, with Sudbury’s Ben Parker top-scoring with 47.
Alex Quin, who was brought in for his Championship debut after Leicestershire’s George Rhodes dropped out due to Covid, was one of six Suffolk batters to be caught by wicket-keeper Tom Keast.
Two late wickets saw the visitors close the day on 150 for 5, and Suffolk swept aside the tail on Monday morning, claiming the remaining four wickets to fall – Mason Hildrith was injured and did not bat – for the addition of 34 runs.
Tom Rash and Jack Beaumont picked up three wickets apiece, while Matt Wareing held a well-judged boundary catch to remove opener Jack Timby for 50.
Suffolk, who were without debutant Michael Godwin in their second innings due to food poisoning, failed to capitalise on their advantage, opening bowlers Mark Footitt (12.1-1-35-4) and Curtis Free (11-3-31-5) blowing away their batting.
A second half century of the match from Keast, who finished on 63 off 46 deliveries, then wrapped up a comfortable victory from just 20 overs.
Suffolk skipper Jack Beaumont said afterwards: “It’s just disappointing losing that many wickets in that short space of time as you can’t expect to win Championship games.
“Hopefully we can draw a line under it and go into the Norfolk game next weekend and put in a much stronger performance.”
Suffolk face Norfolk in their second three-day fixture of the season at Woolpit CC, starting on Sunday at 11am.
Rams return to EAPL summit
Defending champions Sawston & Babraham returned to the top of the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League standings following Saturday's 107-run victory at the expense of Swardeston.
That win leaves the Rams a point clear of second-placed Mildenhall, who saw Tristan Blackledge star with bat and ball on their way to a 29-run triumph at Copdock & Old Ipswichian.
Results
Copdock & Old Ipswichian v Mildenhall
Played at Old London Road
Mildenhall 258 for in 64 overs (T Blackledge 111 not out)
Copdock & Old Ipswichian 229 all out 54.4 overs (S Arthurton 102)
Mildenhall (29 points) beat Copdock & Old Ipswichian (8 points) by 29 runs
Great Witchingham v Frinton-on-Sea
Played at Walcis Park
Great Witchingham 198 for 6 in 64 overs
Frinton on Sea 201 for 7 in 52.2 overs (J Rymell 64, B Bannister 64 not out)
Frinton on Sea (25 points) beat Great Witchingham (5 Points) by 3 Wickets
Horsford v Bury St Edmunds
Played at Manor Park
Bury St Edmunds 223 for 3 Dec in 59 overs (G Lloyd 119 not out)
Horsford 230 for 2 (E Metcalf 75 not out, J Reynolds 62)
Horsford (25 points) beat Bury St Edmunds (9 points) by 8 wickets
Sawston & Babraham v Swardeston
Played at Spicers Sports Ground
Sawston & Babraham 293 all out in 64 overs (N Thain 79, L Spiers 67)
Swardeston 186 all out in 55.1 Overs
Sawston & Babraham (30 points) beat Swardeston (7 points) by 107 runs
Witham v Sudbury
Played at Maldon Road
Sudbury 331 for 7 in 64 overs (D Batch 109, B Reece 102 not out)
Witham 326 for 8 in 32.5 overs (N Browne 13, J Smith 104)
Witham (11 points) drew with Sudbury (17 points)
Fixtures (Saturday, July 9)
Frinton-on-Sea v Bury St Edmunds
Horsford v Witham
Mildenhall v Great Witchingham
Saffron Walden v Sawston & Babraham
Swardeston v Copdock & Old Ipswichian
No fixture: Sudbury