Lara Neild is excited by the challenge of leading Suffolk Women’s side this season.

The bowling all-rounder, who lives in Bury St Edmunds, has taken over the captaincy of the side from Natalie Samuels for the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old, who has worked for Suffolk Cricket as Women’s and Girls’ Officer for three years, only started playing for the county side last season.

Lara Neild is the new Suffolk Women's captain. Picture: Nick Garnham

Lara, who was born in Cambridge, previously played for Cambridgeshire, who she also skippered.

She still plays on Sundays for Cambridgeshire side Thriplow, who she has captained for the past 11 years, but on Saturdays turns out for Nowton in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

Lara said of her appointment: “It is an honour and a privilege to captain Suffolk. I have always enjoyed captaincy – it is my favourite part of the game as I enjoy the tactics that are involved.

“It is an exciting challenge knowing where we want to take Suffolk Cricket to and being on that pathway. We have a good mix of Youth and experience in the team.”

Lara, who led the side in Natalie’s absence in the second half of last season, continued: “It will be a challenge with the opposition that we have to play, but one I am looking forward to.

“I like to put plans in place and experiment and try different things. I am also a risk taker.

“But I will also try to make it enjoyable and try to help everyone so that they feel they can contribute towards the team’s performance.”

Suffolk start their ECB 50-Over campaign away to Hertfordshire on Sunday, and will also be playing in the T20 competition which gets under way next month.