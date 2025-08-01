It has been a summer of mixed emotions for Bury Town manager Cole Skuse.

On the one hand, the Blues boss has held a series of ‘heart wrenching’ conversations with squad members that felt they could not commit to life at a higher level of football following last season’s promotion.

But there is also more than a sense of excitement at the calibre of player that has arrived at the Getaway Cars Stadium in recent weeks.

The Bury boss took charge in the summer of 2023. Picture: Mecha Morton

The departures list is headed up by Ed Upson, the hero of the play-offs. The Bury-born midfielder opted to hang up his boots earlier this summer, while the likes of Ollie Canfer, Ryan Horne and Luke Brown decided that they could not strike the balance between the demands of Step 3 football and their life away from the game.

And for Skuse it was tough to say goodbye to players that had served him so well since his arrival as boss in 2023.

“It’s amazing how quickly the hype of promotion started to evaporate – it probably lasted a couple of weeks,” said the former Bristol City, Ipswich Town and Colchester United midfielder.

It has been a busy summer for Bury Town manager Cole Skuse Picture: Mecha Morton

“The stark reality for the players started to hit with all of the geographical changes and the further travelling.

“We’ve lost some key individuals because of that and they’re not just good players, they’re good people.

“We’re sad to see them go. I had to have some heart wrenching conversations because it’s about more than just football.

“Our time with the players is minimised because we’re not full time, but we’ve had a consistent group and you get to know them and their families well. We don’t hold grudges, I understand why they’ve left. It’s not footballing reasons, they’ve not left because they’re unhappy, but that didn’t make those conversations any easier.

Ed Upson retired after his play-off heroics. Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’ll miss them on and off the pitch because they’re all top class people.”

But while one door has closed for some, another has opened for others.

The trio of George Quantrell, Ally Conway and Tommy Hughes linked up with the Blues earlier in pre-season, while youngster Kye Webb completed his move from Woodbridge Town this week.

And Skuse is delighted with how quickly the quartet have integrated themselves within the group.

George Quantrell has joined the Blues from Leiston. Picture: Mecha Morton

“The players that we’ve brought in are of the calibre that we’ve not been able to recruit before,” added Skuse.

“It’s been a much busier summer than previously but I’m really happy with the work we’ve done.

“I can’t heap enough praise on the new lads for the way they’ve carried themselves so far.

“Sometimes when you first join a squad – particularly one that is close-knit – you can feel like a spare part, but the new players have fitted straight in.

Ally Conway has arrived from Newmarket Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Football is the biggest language in the world and once you’ve shown your quality, like the new players have, you’re in.”

However, there is still one particular area of the pitch that Skuse remains open to strengthening.

As it stands, Cemal Ramadan and Harley Curtis are the only senior forwards in the squad following the exits of Canfer and Brown, although 17-year-old Webb does now offer some more depth.

But Skuse is in no rush – and he is prepared to wait for the right opportunity to present itself.

Cemal Ramadan will once again lead the line for Bury. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Cemal is someone I’ve known a long time. He’s got an unbelievable goal return and his percentage record at the top end of the pitch is through the roof,” said Skuse.

“Harley is still young but he’s had a career that is rare at the likes of Ipswich, Chesterfield, King’s Lynn, Needham and Leiston, so he’s experienced.

“Their partnership will take time, but we’ve seen signs this summer of what they can do together. Both of them are top class forwards.

“Kye also provides us with some youth, energy and quality so we do have a little bit of depth and I’m certainly not rushing. Players have popped up thus summer that haven’t been the right fit for us.

“What we’ve got in-house already is unbelievable and I’m very happy with those options, but if something pops up we’ll take a look.”

Bury will play their final friendly of the summer tomorrow at home against Felixstowe & Walton United (3pm).