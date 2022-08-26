Mildenhall Fen Tigers general and commercial manager Lee Chipchase has called on fans to turn out in force on Sunday and act as the team’s eighth rider during their crucial National Development League (NDL) clash against the Oxford Chargers (3pm).

Anything other than a victory against the Chargers, who will feature former Fen Tigers Jordan Jenkins, Sam Hagon, Henry Atkins and Arran Butcher among their ranks, would end the West Row-based club’s hopes of making the NDL play-offs.

Although crowds at Mildenhall Stadium have been down this season compared to 12 months ago, Chipchase hopes supporters will make an extra effort this weekend to help the team get over the line and keep their hopes of retaining the title alive.

The Fen Tigers will play host to Oxford Chargers on Sunday. Picture: Mark Westley

“Last year’s gates were averaging between 400-450 and this year we are averaging between 200-250 which is a massive decline,” said Chipchase.

“We have got so many great fans and they ask us what they can do to help but just them coming through the turnstile is what we need to do to support the boys.

“We need them to come out and get behind the boys and be the eighth rider.

General and commercial manager Lee Chipchase is hoping to see a big crowd at the weekend. Picture: Mark Westley

“The boys will respond to it as they love racing in front of big crowds and their help could get us over the line.”

When it comes to finding any reasons as to why crowds have been down this season, Chipchase believes it is down to a multitude of things as opposed to one driving factor.

“We know things like petrol prices going up haven’t helped while people’s priorities have changed now the Covid situation is different and lots of people have been going back on holiday again,” added Chipchase.

“We’ve had a few gaps in the fixture list which hasn’t helped while I feel people have been let down at times by the racing, not on the Fen Tigers’ behalf, but with the quality of some of our opposition.

“I think the catchment area is another thing with Ipswich, King’s Lynn and Peterborough all local and if people are now deciding to just do two meetings and two of those teams are at home that week along with us then they might not decide to spend their money here.”

The Fen Tigers, who drew 45-45 against the Kent Royals in the NDL on Sunday, have already tasted defeat twice at home this campaign against the Leicester Lion Cubs and the Belle Vue Colts.

However, Chipchase is confident they will not succumb to the same result against the Chargers, who they beat 51-39 in Wednesday’s reverse fixture, despite their strong presence of former Fen Tigers riders.

“I really do believe we can beat Oxford at home,” added Chipchase. “There is not much between Jordan and Jason (Edwards) while I think Jack Kingston can take care of the likes Sam Hagon and other middle order riders.

“Henry Atkins coming back to Mildenhall is another sure to go well but they have not got Nathan Stoneman which is a blow to them as he would have got 12 plus points.

“Josh Warren has been flying at reserve and hopefully he will keep doing that and that should take care of their two reserves.”

Jason Edwards hopes he can enjoy a better result than the one he and Jack Kingston ended with in the National Development League Pairs at Leicester on Saturday by securing a place on the podium in British Under-21 Championship at Birmingham on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Having failed to make it out of the group stages with Kingston during the Pairs event, the 19-year-old expects a better result on a track he has excelled at during recent visits.

“The Under-21 final is always a meeting that all of us riders look forward to,” said Edwards.

“I’ve guested for Birmingham a few times and my last time around there I scored a paid 14 total so I’d like to think I’m good around the track.

“I finished in the middle of the field last year but hopefully I can push for a podium place this year and secure another big result.”