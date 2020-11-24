A new era is getting under way at Stowmarket Town today with previous number two Paul Musgrove at the helm, following the surprise resignation of long-serving promotion-winning manager Rick Andrews.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club had gone into the November Covid-19 suspension of non-elite football in a mid-table 10th position – having fallen behind on games due to the virus.

But Andrews had ensured after their seven matches that the Old & Blacks had continued a glorious unbeaten record intact, stretching back an Eastern Counties League record 39 matches, when taking the null and void 2019/20 campaign into account.

Long-serving promotion-winning Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews has vacated the manager's role after seven-and-a-half yearsPicture: Mecha Morton

The 55-year-old, who has managed the Old Gold and Blacks in 336 games since arriving at Greens Meadow in March 2013, was revealed to have made the decision on Friday.

Andrews guided the Greens Meadow-based club to their first-ever promotion by winning the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title in 2017, Stow’s first league title in 66 years.

As well as their unbeaten run last season, he also took the club into the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Vase for the first time, bowing out at divisional rivals Wroxham.

Paul Musgrove is stepping up from the number two role at Stowmarket Town to replace Rick Andrews as manager

“It was a hard decision as my head is telling me it’s the right thing to do, while my heart is telling me I’m being silly for leaving now,” Andrews told the club website.

“I’ve given seven-and-a-half years of my life to the club. I’m proud of what we’ve been able to achieve as a club during that time and, in my opinion, I’m leaving the club in a better place to when I arrived.

“Walking around the club on matchdays and seeing the improvements we’ve made and the support we get from the fans makes me more proud than anything else.

“I don’t intend to be a stranger. I hope to get to some games when time allows, but all good things come to an end.

“I want to thank the club, the chairman, every single player that has played for me, all of our sponsors who have backed us, and all of the supporters for their support.”

A club statement, meanwhile, said: "The club would like to say a massive thank you to Rick for his tremendous service as manager and wish him and all his family all the best for the future."

Former Walsham-le-Willows player Paul Musgrove has been revealed as Andrews' successor, having been his assistant since the summer of 2017, having initially joined in the title-winning season of 16/17 as a player.

“I’ve got a mixture of emotions really,” Musgrove told the club's website. “Me and Rick have become like family in the last three-and-a-half years. We speak to each other two or three times a day.

“Rick has done lots for me and helped develop me, as he has done for a lot of other people.

“I’m proud to be manager of Stow and hopefully we can go on and achieve what he would have wanted and get the club promoted.

“We’re just hoping we can get going again on the 5th (of December) for the Vase game and carry on what we started.”

Stowmarket Town chairman Neil Sharp also tribute to Andrews' work.

“Rick has not just been our manager but has also become a very good friend. Over the years he has been here he has been instrumental in bringing the good times back to Stowmarket Town FC," he told the club's website.

“I’m sure Stow fans will, like me, look forward to welcoming Rick back to the club as a most welcome visitor on match days. The door will always be open for a return in some capacity in the future too.

“The job is still not complete but, to ensure we continue on our path, we have asked assistant manager Paul Musgrove to take over as the new first-team manager. We are pleased to announce he has accepted the position.”

It has been confirmed the existing management team of Dale Brooks, Danny Potter and Doug French, will all be continuing in their roles.

Musgrove's first game in charge is due to be at home to Eynesbury Rovers on Saturday, December 5 (3pm) in the Buildbase FA Vase Second Round Proper. It is the club's first game in this season's competition having got a bye due to last year's club record run.

