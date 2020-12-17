The Southern League has confirmed that themselves and the Isthmian League will continue its current suspension of fixtures, with a return to action for clubs not likely before January 9.

Along with their Northern League counterparts, it was announced following the implemention of the government's Tiered system at the start of the month that a substantial number of the 224 member clubs at Steps 3 and 4 had voted in favour of pausing the current campaign.

As well as health concerns during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, club's had been vocal on their thoughts that playing on in the government's tougher regional tier system made staging games for many financially not viable.

Southern and Isthmian League clubs will remain on the sidelines for the rest of the year.

However, hopes were raised for some football to be played this side of Christmas when the government changed the guidance to allow a percentage of supporters into grounds in Tier 3 areas, which was followed by the Northern League revealing they had granted permission for league matches to take place from this Saturday (December 19).

Their statement – released earlier this week – read: "In line with the statement issued yesterday morning it was the intention of the Trident Leagues to await notice of the implications of the latest Government review expected on Wednesday.

"However, in view of the number of requests the Northern Premier League Board has taken the decision to permit clubs who are in agreement to play their league fixtures on Saturday 19th December with a 3pm KO.

"Should there be any adverse changes affecting our Steps 3 - 4 as a result of any announcements made on Wednesday, we will advise you accordingly.Otherwise we will look to resume the published league fixture schedule from Saturday December, 26 for all clubs."

But following today's government Tier review, which saw a large majority of Essex placed into Tier 3, the Southern League hasconfirmed the pause will continue into the new year.

"As indicated previously the Southern League Board has met following the latest Government review and they have unanimously agreed to continue with the pause of the 2020/21 season," read a statement.

"Since the initial survey on the December 2 the infection rate has deteriorated in the geographical footprint of our member clubs, which has resulted in a larger number of Southern League Clubs being placed in Tier 3.

"In reaching this decision the board considered several factors such as the lack of income from secondary spend revenue, the reduced attendances at Tier 3 clubs and more importantly, the duty of care the league has to players, club officials, volunteers and supporters during this current pandemic.

"The board will continue to monitor the situation in line with the government review dates and/or any decision that allows Government grants to become available to member clubs.

"The board has not yet set a formal restart date but this is unlikely to be before the January, 9 2021 and the clubs will be given at least 10 days’ notice of the recommencement of the 2020/21 season allowing them preparation time to stage league matches.

"It is also noted that the Isthmian League are taking a similar approach with their member clubs."

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news