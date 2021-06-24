Leicester Tigers and Nigeria Exiles – containing UK-based members of the Nigeria national squad – are among the teams set to battle it out at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club next month for the Super Sevens Series Finale.

The Haberden club were unable to stage their annual fast and furious sevens extravaganza last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but it is back with a bumper line-up on Saturday, July 24.

Sixteen teams are confirmed for the Elite Men’s competition, with Bury St Edmunds themselves – who could call on the Premiership’s all-time leading try-scorer Tom Vardnell – set to play as one of four guest sides.

Stunts are one of the the teams set to entertain at the Greene King IPA 7s next month Picture: Shawn Pearce

Ramblin Jesters will be back to defend their Super Sevens Series crown with Samurai, whose home ground is listed as the Haberden, keen to take it back.

But the winners of Bury’s 2019 leg of the competition, Akuma Hurricanes, are no longer running while IMAT Lamaviti UK 7s have pulled out of a trip to Suffolk.

There will also be an Elite Women’s competition once again, featuring six sides, including defending champions Samurai.

Samurai, pictured with professional celebrity guest Tom Youngs, will be back to defend their Elite Women's title at the Haberden Picture: Russell Claydon

There will be eight sides competing for the Open competition title.

There will be four rounds of the Super Sevens Series, with the first chance for the core sides to accumulate points in the competition coming on Saturday at the Aldershot Military Stadium. From there it is on to Newbury RFC on July 3 before the penultimate round comes at Nottingham RFC on July 17.

Bury's performance director Terry Sands, who is the playing chairman of Samurai's international side and original founder and CEO of Samurai Sportswear, is delighted with the 2021 Suffolk line-up.

"We expect the competition this year to be even better," he said.

With refreshments including a beer festival and children's activities, the event usually attracts around 1,000 to 2,000 people to the Southgate Green-based club.

Tickets are now available via this website or on the gate on the day.

Confirmed team line-up:

Elite Men’s: Apache Raiders, Barracuda, Oxfam Crusaders, Wooden Spoon Marauders, Lambs Rugby, Samurai RFC, Ramblin Jesters, British Army, Stunts, Compeed Marlborough Nomads 7s, Speranza 22, Ealing Trail Finders, Nigeria Exiles, Sherrards Assasins, Leicester Tigers, Bury St Edmunds.

Elite Women’s: Samurai RFC, Wooden Spoon Marauders, Ramblin Jesters, Hammerheads, British Army, Compeed Marlborough Nomads 7s.

Open: Samurai Academy, Stunts, SAMH7s, Woodbridge, Fiji Marauders, Apache, Brunel Trail Finders Academy, Hammer heads.

